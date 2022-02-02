Unless you've lived on an internet-free island, or sequestered yourself without any exposure to the rest of the world the last few years, you're well aware that the final season of the vaguely familiar Ozark has hit the big screen.
The most interesting aspect to those of us who are familiar with The Lake of the Ozarks is that Ozark has several physical and personal connections to the Lake. One of its creators – Bill Dubuque – crafted the story based loosely on his time as an employee at The Alhonna Resort and Marina at the end of Horseshoe Bend. Dubuque, a resident of St. Louis, and his brother, who died last year, have roots at the Lake. They both worked at Alhonna.
The Blue Cat Lodge, where Marty and Wendy Byrde landed after escaping the tentacles of Chicago to launder money, is fashioned after Alhonna.
The series' premise is this: Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks (the Lake of the Ozarks). With Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes' fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect.
Jason Bateman, who plays Marty Byrde, actually spent a day at Alhonna along with Dubuque and Jordana Spiro who played Rachel Garrison in Season 1. (Not to spoil the moment, but Season 1 of Ozark saw Rachel Garrison running away in a bid to escape from Marty and Wendy Byrde after she was forced to become their business partner, according to one website.)
Bateman also served as a director and executive producer for the series.
Mike and Sheryl Elia, managers of Alhonna, have acquired the actual, functioning Blue Cat Lodge sign which is stored safely away on their property. The sign will be erected and lighted this spring so it can be seen from land and water.
Another of the series' memorabilia, The Lickety Splitz Gentleman's Club sign, is now in the hands of local Realtor Mike Swift, whose agency has The Alhonna Resort listed for sale. He plans to gift it to a client who's in the middle of purchasing a home here.
It all comes full circle.
The story, of course, has many twists and turns and outright stunning moments. Such as the end of Season 3 and mid-way through the first half of Season 4.
Bang, bang. You'll have to watch to fill in the blanks.
The final season of Ozark opened on Netflix Jan. 21, with the seven-episode Part 1. Netflix has yet to announce when Part 2 of Season 4 will be released.
And the series' connection to The Lake of the Ozarks has some quirky twists as well. While most of the series was shot in Georgia, there are glimpses of the Lake, especially from the air. There's just enough local shots to bring the series credibility that it's about The Lake of the Ozarks.
The first season, which brought a lot of hullabaloo to the Lake of the Ozark and consternation to PR types, was released back in July 2017. The second season premiered in August 2018 and the third in March 2020, with all three seasons consisting of 10 episodes apiece. To keep us hanging on, Season 4 is broken into a two seven-part series.
As the story goes, those close to the production learned through local media that Alhonna was for sale through Swift & Co. Realty of Osage Beach. The company that had access to the Ozark set and memorabilia reached out to Realtor Mike Swift and asked if he was interested in the Lickety Splitz Gentleman's Club sign. Yes, of course, he said. Swift contacted Mike and Sheryl to see if they were interested in the Blue Cat Lodge sign and, of course they said yes.
Mike says he has a client in the process of buying property and he plans to give that client the Lickety Splitz sign.
Swift arranged for transport of both signs from Atlanta, Ga., to the Lake in early December.
Alhonna for sale
Alhonna Resort was bought by Sheryl's parents, Shafer and Shirley Gross, in 1980 as a family venture after moving from Chicago. Shafter died in 2010 and Shirley then married Gordon Russel. Sheryl and husband Mike manage Alhonna for Shirley and Gordon.
The Elias have raised kids at the resort, who now have no interest in coming back to take over. They have created lives of their own with families to raise as well. Since there are not immediate heirs to the resort, they and their mom are ready to find another family who want to take over the now-historic Alhonna Resort and Marina.
As described on the resort's website, “Alhonna Resort offers you good old fashioned family fun right at the water’s edge on beautiful Lake of the Ozarks!
“Located at the 8-mile marker off Horseshoe Bend, the Alhonna Resort is owned and operated by the Gross family. Over the last 42 years, we have played host to thousands of visitors who have chosen again and again to call Alhonna Resort their home at the Lake!
“Alhonna offers on-site amenities such as three pools, Bobbber’s Restaurant & Lounge, boat rentals, an enclosed fishing dock, sandy beach area and so much more ...”
If you're wondering where the Ozark producers came up with the name Blue Cat Lounge, the Elias' best guess is that a large Blue Catfish mounted behind the bar was the impetus.
And, yes, Ozark has been good for business. Mike and Sheryl say boat and vehicle traffic picked up after Ozark debuted. Some visitors have eaten at Bobber's, some of had their pictures taken there and some have rented a cabin.
“The kids aren't interested, and mom needs to retire,” Sheryl explained succinctly for their decision to sell. Running a small resort is hands-on for both she and Mike. There's little they haven't done to keep the resort a pristine example of running a small, family resort.
About Dubuque
Dubuque was born in St. Louis, spending time working at Alhonna as a teen. He still lives in St. Louis with his wife and three children,with whom he still frequently visits the Lake of the Ozarks, according to Wikipedia. He is a screenwriter and is credited with involvement in several other productions.
