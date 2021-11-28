On November 26, 2021, at 9:42 PM, the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Old South 5 in the area of Lester Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a shed / outbuilding fully involved with fire in a field. There were no other structures in danger and there was a small natural cover fire burning in the field around the shed / outbuilding. Firefighters started extinguishing the structure fire and natural cover fire. The fire was marked under control approximately 15 minutes after the firefighters arrived on scene.
The fire was reported by neighbors and there were no injuries reported with this fire incident.
The shed / outbuilding had already collapsed when firefighters arrived. The structure and any contents are considered to be a complete loss. The small natural cover fire was caused by the structure fire.
The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
MCFPD responded to the scene with 1 Engine, 4 Tankers and 1 Brush Truck. Osage Beach Fire Protection District was dispatched to the fire incident but responded to MCFPD station 1 in Camdenton to respond to any additional emergency incidents.
All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 11:07 PM.
