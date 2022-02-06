Three months after the prospects of an Osage Indian casino in Lake Ozark emerged, the Osage Tribe is seeking proposals to demolish the vacant motel and accessory buildings on the location at Bagnell Dam Blvd.
A public notice in the Eldon Advertiser Jan. 3, the newspaper of record in Miller County, said that Requests for Proposals were being sought from qualified demolition contractors to demolish and remove improvements at 3501 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Proposals will be accepted until 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Osage Casino Central Services in Tulsa, Okla.
RFPs were available starting Jan. 27 and are to be emailed to Christopher Standing Bear.
Osage Casinos has the right to accept or reject any and all proposals.
The announcement in late October of plans to build a $60 million hotel complex with casino, restaurants and entertainment center sent the Lake community into a frenzy as the public quickly began to share opinions for and against on social media. One local community leader publicly announced opposition to the casino.
According to the website 500 Nations, the casino would be built on a 28-acre site.
The project is subject to federal approval by the U.S. Department of Interior. The tribe has submitted an application to the department, which will take a year or more to process, according to the website.
The Osage Nation has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) for approval of a Class II gaming casino near Lake Ozark. The decision process will take one to two years and to determine if the Osage casino proposal complies with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
If approved, the DOI will transfer the casino land into federal trust granting sovereignty to the land and casino gaming rights that are exempt from Missouri laws and regulations.
The Missouri constitution limits the number of casino licenses to 13. A federally-approved Indian gaming casino does not need a license and does not need state approval if similar gaming is already approved in the state, according to the website.
