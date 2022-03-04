While the Osage Nation works to get permission from the federal government and then Missouri Governor Mike Parson to bring a casino to Lake Ozark, a group of investors is working to do the same - except their “permission” will first have to come from Missouri legislators, then the governor, and finally from Missouri voters.
Tim Hand, the spokesperson and member of the Osage River Gaming Corporation which is behind the push for a gambling facility on the Osage River, explained that in February, State Rep. Ron Hicks filed House Joint Resolution 127, would allow Missourians to decide if the state constitution should be amended to allow excursion gambling boats on or near the Osage River between Bagnell Dam and the Missouri River, and if one additional gambling license specifically for that stretch should be issued. By state law, the number of licenses is limited to 13 and all 13 are in use.
“The measure also changes the location. Instead of 1,000 feet from the shore, it allows the casino to be located 1,000 feet from the high water mark as determined by the Corps of Engineers,” Hand said, explaining that the height of the Osage River – especially the stretch right below Bagnell Dam - varies a lot more than the Mississippi and Missouri rivers when the flood gates are opened. “If the casino was built 1,000 feet from the shoreline it would be in the flood plain and nobody wants to build a hotel and casino that’s going to flood.”
Although the Gaming Commission will still have to grant the license, even if it is approved by voters, Hand said he feels confident they will do that because, after meeting with the commission, he feels they not opposed to what the group is doing, and because of the parameters used in 2010 to grant a license for a casino to operate in Cape Girardeau after the President Casino in St. Louis went out of business.
“They had four requests – two in St. Louis, one in the Kansas City area and one in Cape Girardeau. They looked at the location that would provide the least amount of cannibalizing of the other casinos and that would bring the most ‘new’ revenue to the state. My business partners who have retail and restaurants at the Lake said that 75 percent of their credit card receipts are from out of state so we definitely meet their criteria,” Hand said.
In the meantime, Hand said he was told by Hicks that the resolution would be going to committee in early March and that Hicks felt confident that it will easily make it to the floor and pass in the House. “He also feels good about the Senate. If it gets through the Senate, it will go to ballot and we have polling data that says it will pass. I was moderately confident with the last bill. I’m extremely confident with this bill because of what it will bring to the Lake.”
He also said that according to the gaming company they contracted to help apply for the license and run the operations, a casino at the Lake would be a $150 million to $200 million development project, employing 700 people during construction. Another 700 people – mostly local – would be employed by the casino project once it starts operating. The gaming company, which collects data on all casinos, estimated the Osage River Casino would generate at least $100 million active revenue for the local economy and $26 million per year in state and local taxes.
According to Missouricasinos.org, Missouri is one of the highest-taxed casino jurisdictions in the country, paying a net effective tax rate of 25.2% off the top, in addition to other business taxes.
As a result, casinos are the state’s fifth largest revenue source, generating more tax revenue for the state than the other 160,000 businesses combined, Hand said.
The previous attempt to bring gaming to the Lake was made in 2019 when Rocky Miller, the state representative at the time, introduced HJR 87. With approval of legislators and Missouri voters, it would have allowed a casino on the Osage River but it did not add another license.
“It made it through the initial committee and was headed to the floor. We had polled it enough to know if we could get it on the ballot, it would pass. We were all ready to go and then COVID hit. Governor Parson pulled every bill that didn’t have something to do with emergency COVID response, so like a lot of other bills, it just timed out,” Hand said, adding that because they didn’t want to move forward with the ballot initiative during COVID, they decided to cut their losses and sit on the sideline through 2020.
Then while talking to Ron Hicks’ legislative assistant at a luncheon in early 2021, Hand learned that the assistant supported the plan to bring a casino to the Lake area and said his boss did as well, “So he took me to meet him. When we got to his office, he was with the House speaker, and they asked what was on my mind. Hicks said he would introduce the bill and support it and also get co-sponsors.”
Over the summer Hicks met with the rest of the Osage River Gaming investors “so he would know who he was working with,” according to Hand. They also hired an attorney and lobbying firm and the bill language “got worded, reworded and reworded again.”
