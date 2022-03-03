The Osage Nation announced it is holding an auction at the former Quality Inn with all profits being donated to two critical Lake of the Ozarks charities that are helping the most vulnerable in the community. All auction profits will be shared with Kids’ Harbor Child Advocacy Center and Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV).
Osage Nation, which announced last year its plans to build a new entertainment center and casino on the former Quality Inn site, is committed to helping support the Lake of the Ozarks community, and this is the first of many initiatives to come.
On Saturday, March 5th, starting at 10 a.m., Bryant Auction, a family-owned business in Camden County, is conducting a liquidation auction of the Quality Inn. This is a liquidation sale and bidders can bid on items from commercial kitchen equipment, TVs and refrigerators to bedding and outdoor landscaping. All items must go before demolition can take place.
“We know actions speak louder than words. We have made clear to community officials and area residents that we will be partners in bettering the Lake of the Ozarks community as we have in all of the communities in which we have a presence. We are pleased to support the great work of organizations in the area that support children and victims of domestic violence,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos.
Both Kids’ Harbor Child Advocacy Center and Citizens Against Domestic Violence have strong support from law enforcement and area leaders who are focused on ensuring justice for victims.
“CADV and Kid’s Harbor are two of the best organizations in Camden County. Their missions give aid to those who are among the most vulnerable in our community. Their tireless efforts allow victims to heal, to grow, and to seek justice against those who have wronged them. They help give voice to the voiceless and ensure that every person, no matter the circumstance, is given an opportunity to thrive in Camden County,” said Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham.
“I am incredibly grateful for the assistance provided by the Osage Nation to Kid's Harbor and Citizens Against Domestic Violence. There are no two organizations more import to protecting Miller County's most vulnerable crime victims,” said Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey.
Kid’s Harbor provides support to children from birth to 18 who have been victims of sexual, physical or emotional abuse. The center also provides a safe and nurturing environment for children who have witnessed a violent crime or are dealing with unmet physical and medical needs.
CADV operates a 24-hour, 7 day a week hotline for victims of domestic violence to seek support. The center works to empower victims through providing crisis intervention, shelter and other support services.
