The Osage Nation, during an event Thursday in observance of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, presented more than $60,000 in donations to two Lake of the Ozarks entities that support area victims of abuse and neglect
Each organization received $30,528.07 in donations.
The Osage Nation hosted a liquidation auction of the Quality Inn and announced that all auction profits would go to Kids’ Harbor Child Advocacy Center and Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV). The Osage Nation delivered the donations to help these two organizations meet the needs of the victims they serve at an event in Eldon.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 24-30) challenges the country to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime and recognizes accomplishments that support victims.
“National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is an appropriate moment to recognize the outstanding work that Kids’ Harbor and Citizens Against Domestic Violence do to support children and victims of domestic violence. We are pleased to support their great work with these donations to benefit the victims they serve,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos.
Kids’ Harbor provides support to children from birth to 18 who have been victims of sexual, physical or emotional abuse. The center also provides a safe and nurturing environment for children who have witnessed a violent crime or are dealing with unmet physical and medical needs.
“Whether through our comprehensive prevention program, trauma informed, evidence-based counseling, forensic interviews, medical exams, or advocacy, Kids' Harbor works diligently each day to create a safer community and serve child abuse victims and their safe caregivers. The courage children show in finding their voice to talk about abuse they’ve experienced takes our breath away most days. These kids are true heroes. Generous supporters, like the Osage Nation, allow us to provide these comprehensive, evidence-based services. We can’t change what has happened to these children, but with the support of our community and the Osage Nation, we can change what happens next. Kids' Harbor is both honored and grateful for this generous donation to help sustain our programs,” said Kids’ Harbor Executive Director Cara Gerdiman.
CADV operates a 24-hour, 7 day a week hotline for victims of domestic violence to seek support. The center works to empower victims through providing crisis intervention, shelter and other support services.
“The proceeds will help us expand our services by adding 12 female beds and a brand-new male suite,” said Citizens Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Sheree Keely. “Everything we do here is free. This includes services and a safe place for victims and their kids. This donation from Osage Nation will provide us with the resources we need so we do not have to turn away victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking.”
