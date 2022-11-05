In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks.

On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear reporting the donations to the central Missouri entities as part of establishing community relationships and rapport with the region. The letter comes one month after the Eighth Osage Nation Congress approved resolution ONCR 22-12 during the 2022 Tzi Sho Session requesting the Nation-owned land parcel be placed in federal trust status.