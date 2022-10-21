The School of the Osage girls golf team won its first-ever Class 2 State Championship last week by 17 strokes over their nearest opponent.
The Lady Indians finished at the top of their class with a two-day score of 726, besting second place Westminster Christian Academy by 17 strokes.
Hanna Maschhoff, who has been a leader on the links for Osage throughout her career, finished third with a two-day total of 158 on the par 72 course. She stroked a 75 on the first day and 83 for her second round.
Sophia Rivera-Sindlinger finished sixth in Class 2 with a 169 after an 83 on the first day and 86 on day two.
Kathleen Westermeyer finished 28th with a 194 after shooting a 96 for the first round and 98 the second. India Arauz was 49th with a 205.
Westminster Christian finished second with a 743.
SOTO Coach Travis Squire had these comments after the championship win:
“I think it will be hard for me to summarize our season and experience at the State tournament, but I will start by saying that this was easily the most rewarding and enjoyable seasons in my 14 years of coaching golf. We set our goals high for the season. We knew we had a chance to go to the State tournament as a team. We believed it was possible, which was the start, we had the talent necessary, but watching the girls improve throughout the year and come into form at the right time was amazing.
“We had many successes early on with tournament wins and improved performances by all players from the previous season. Midway through the season we failed to clinch the
Conference title which took some wind out of the sails, but the girls reloaded, practiced hard and focus on the short game that had failed us conference. The hard work paid off at the District Tournament as we won the District title, Sophia clinched the individual District title (her first) with Hanna right behind in second. It was our girl’s first district win and the first time for our school to have a team qualify for the State tournament.
Our State qualifying team was anchored by two amazing veterans of the game, Hanna
Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger, two, junior girls, both two-time State medalists and
experienced tournament players. At the other end of our line-up was sophomore Katherine (Kit) Westermeyer and freshman India Arauz, both with zero State tournament experience. We knew it was to be no walk in the park.
“The State tournament consisted of a beautiful Sunday practice round followed by two cold and windy days of competition. Nothing was ideal about the conditions. Day 1, many girls folded under the tournament pressure and adversity of the weather, but Osage, on the other hand, played some inspired golf. India and Kit turned in personal best, 18-hole scores consisting of a pair of 96s while Hanna and Sophia scored 75 and 83 respectively. Assistant coach Scott Rowland summed up Day 1 with the comment, “This was the most enjoyable experience I have ever had on a golf course”. After day 1, our girls had a 25-stroke lead on the field. For me, it was the most nerve-racking experience I have ever had at the State Tournament. Although I had never taken a team to the tournament, it was my 8th trip to State with individual qualifiers and I knew that what happened on day one could all be undone quickly with a few bad holes the next day. Day two was a wild ride with our lead cut to as few as 9 strokes at one time during the day, but at the end, Osage took the top spot over Westminster Christian Academy by 17 strokes.
“It was a true team effort. Our girls never gave up, played through some disappointing holes and finished strong. I could not have asked for more from my team. Both Hanna and Sophia medaled for a third time, 3rd place and 6th respectively. Our young players showed their own type of “metal” as they endured the pressure of their first State Tournament and help our team clinch the first Team State Championship for our school in any sport.”
