If the Osage Nation moves forward with demolition of the motel on property where they plan to build the casino, they’ll have to follow Lake Ozark ordinances.
Last October, the Osage Nation announced it planned to build a casino and entertainment complex with hotel and restaurant at the intersection of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and Osage Beach Parkway where the now-vacant Quality Inn sits. In January the Osage Nation placed a public notice in the Eldon Advertiser stating that they were seeking requests for proposals from qualified demolition contractors to tear down the motel. Proposals were to be accepted until 3 p.m. Central time on February 15, 2022, at Osage Casinos Central Services in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) of 1988, Native American tribes can establish casinos in states outside their reservations if the land is historical territory, and if the project is approved by the U.S. Interior Department and the governor of the state where the casino is to be located. Last year, the Osage Nation submitted an application, which could take a year or more to process. If approved, the DOI will transfer the casino land into federal trust, granting sovereignty to the land and casino gaming rights that are exempt from Missouri laws and regulations. They will also be exempt from local laws and regulations, which means they won’t be required to follow local building ordinances.
However, Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said until that approval is granted, any demolition projects that occur within city limits will be required to file for permits.
He also said the city received a number of calls from contractors interested in bidding on the project.
“The demolition process is probably easier than the regular building permit process in that we don’t require plans. Basically, our building inspector just goes through to make sure they have a safe worksite, that they’re disposing of hazardous materials in an appropriate way so it’s not being dumped in a landfill and that if they disconnect things like water, sewer, gas, electric it’s being done in a way that does not create risk for workers or that it doesn’t create a hazard down the road,” he said.
Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry told aldermen at their February 8 meeting that a representative with the Osage Nation said the building contained asbestos, and that it would need to be removed prior to the full demolition project.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the state agency responsible for regulating asbestos demolition, renovation, and abatement projects in the state.
According to Newberry, the length of time it will take to remove the asbestos was one of the reasons the Osage Nation wouldn’t allow the motel to be used as temporary workforce housing until it was time to tear it down.
“Having not seen the scope or scale of the project or the timeline, I asked him what might be a dumb question, but in my mind, it would be a win for the city of Lake Ozark and it would be a win for their development,” he said, adding that he was told that because it’s currently difficult to evict people, the project could be delayed even further if tenants refused to move out.
Newberry said that in the meantime, the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors planned to meet with Osage Nation representatives to discuss the workforce housing and affordable housing needs of the area.
