The Osage Nation is sharing its vision for a new Lake of the Ozarks entertainment destination with new renderings of their initiative in Lake Ozark that include a casino, hotel, meeting space and food and beverage.
“We look forward to collaborative work with the local community and state of Missouri,” said Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. “We will provide positive economic benefits to the Osage people, as well as those who reside on Osage ancestral lands.”
The plan is part of a new economic development initiative in Missouri announced last fall by the Osage Nation. The project is expected to be completed in multiple phases with an estimated $60 million investment in the region, bringing new jobs, tourism and revenue for the Lake of the Ozarks community. Phase 1 includes construction of a casino, sports bar, restaurant, and meeting space. Additionally, it also includes a hotel, which will have general hotel rooms, suites, a fitness and exercise facility, a pool and hot tub, and a pool bar.
Phase 1 construction is expected to start upon approval from the United States Department of Interior.
“We are thrilled to release these renderings to Osage Nation members in a time when Chief Standing Bear is conducting monumental cultural efforts in our ancestral lands,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos. “Our casino has been nationally recognized for providing world-class gaming, and we are excited to bring this opportunity to Lake of the Ozarks.”
The project will dramatically expand the Lake-area’s tourism footprint, generating jobs and economic opportunity, and serving as a new revenue engine for the local and state tax base. On average, 90 percent of the workforce employed at similar facilities operated by Osage Nation are non-tribal members, creating new employment opportunities and growing tax revenue for the local community.
According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development Division of Tourism, tourism in Miller County, where the project will be located, currently generates approximately $40.7 million and 682 jobs annually to the overall impact of tourism in the state. In Camden County, tourism is responsible for $187.45 million and 3,958 jobs.
Osage heritage
Historically, the Osage Nation once thrived in Missouri with a population of as many as 200,000 members of the Osage Tribe at its height. The Osage Tribe’s historical influence in the Lake region is still found today in homages such as City of Osage Beach, Osage County and School of the Osage. As they have done in similar projects, Osage Nation plans to give back to the surrounding communities through philanthropic contributions to local schools, law enforcement and other first responders, local charities and community improvement projects. The Osage Nation is also committed to leveraging local vendors and local businesses whenever possible to provide products and services for the facilities.
