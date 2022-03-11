Osage Beach Building Official Ron White said although some of the stories he’s been told about faulty installations have been comical, improperly installed water heaters are no laughing matter.
That’s why last fall he decided to start enforcing a section of the International Building Codes that states a building permit must be obtained before altering or replacing any existing plumbing or mechanical system, including water heaters and HVAC equipment. To inform everyone of the policy change, which went into effect Jan. 1, letters were sent to all contractors licensed to work in the city as well as all supply stores. The notice was also posted on the city’s Facebook page and website.
White said the requirement has been on the books since he started working for the city in December 2003. However, like many other municipalities in the Lake area, the city just never enforced that section of the code.
“The building codes are updated every three years by the International Code Council. The city of Osage Beach elected not to update its codes every three years but instead updates them every six to seven years. Last year they adopted the 2018 codes, which went into effect July 1. In our budget meetings last year I mentioned that I’d like to implement the permit requirements just the way code states for water heater and HVAC replacements,” he said. “The reason for that is that over the years, I’ve heard a lot of stories from homeowners and contractors regarding faulty installation. They usually start out, ‘You’ll never guess what I saw,’ or ‘Wait ‘til I tell you about this one!’ It’s humorous to hear but it’s also very serious and many things can go wrong. People say, ‘It’s just a water heater – a couple pipes, a couple wires – you’re done.’ But it’s not that simple. You’re combining an enclosed water tank, electricity, and a high heat element or two so there are a lot of concerns. There are possibilities of electrocution, property damage, loss of life – so I don’t think we’re doing the service we should be doing unless we are inspecting these things.”
White said those who don’t believe the inspections are necessary can visit MythBusters Exploding Water Heater on YouTube to see what can happen when a water heater isn’t properly installed.
Since the announcement was made, the city has gotten some pushback from citizens who have accused the city of overstepping its bounds, of using the inspections as a way to “reach into citizens’ pockets,” and who even accused the city of turning into a “Communistic state.”
Many posts with incorrect information have been shared on social media.
One person posted, “So if my air conditioner goes out at my business in August when it’s 100 degrees out, I’ll have to wait 2 weeks for a permit to get a new one installed? Seriously OB?” He followed up with this comment: “This is ridiculous. They said 10-15 days for commercial. 5-10 for residential. But could be longer.”
However, White said that was incorrect.
“The permits are available online, so someone can download it, fill it out, scan it and email it back to us or they can come in to city hall, fill it out. On these, we don’t take more than a day to review them. In fact, in most cases, they fill out the application and we get it turned around in a couple hours. Many times, because we have two building inspectors, we can do the inspection the same day the permit is requested.”
Another comment posted to the city’s Facebook page stated that if someone’s water heater quit working at 5:30 on Friday they’d have to wait until Monday to get the permit to replace it.
Also untrue, White said. As per 2018 IRC, Section R105.2.1 Emergency repairs. “Where equipment replacements and repairs must be performed in an emergency situation, the permit application shall be submitted within the next working business day to the building official.”
And while homeowners are required to get a permit, they can do the work themselves – they don’t have to hire a contractor. In addition, permits are not required for repairs. White said the city currently charges a minimum $40 fee for permits, White said he has talked to aldermen about doing away with the fee for the water heater and HVAC inspections.
A check with Lake Ozark City Administrator David Mitchell found that, to maintain consistency, in coming months the city would be working with the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District to adopt the 2018 codes but he said the city probably wouldn’t choose to enforce the code requiring inspections of water heaters and HVAC installations.
Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker had a similar approach, saying his city does not require those types of inspections nor do officials plan to in the near future.
Why belong to an International Code Council?
Building codes have been in effect in some form or another since the beginning of the 20th Century. However, they were regional and applied differently in different states and municipalities. In 1994 the ICC was established as a non-profit organization dedicated to developing a single set of comprehensive and coordinated national model construction codes.
Although they were developed for construction in the United States, because several free trade agreements led to contractors performing work outside of the U.S., having one set of codes allowed them to compete internationally for construction projects. It also ensured that the codes reflected the latest technical advancements and addressed the concerns of those throughout the industry in a fair and equitable manner.
