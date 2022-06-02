A long-standing partnership between the City of Osage Beach and the Tri-County Lodging Association will continue.
The board of aldermen recently approved giving the TCLA $25,000 as part of the Cooperative Marketing Partnership for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The city has supported the TCLA's marketing efforts on behalf of the city for several years.
The new program will include a combination of Search Engine Marketing and Retargeting, print ads in marketing magazines and billboards on I-70 in the Kansas City and St. Louis markets and on the TCLA's marketing website, www.funlake.com.
Lagina Fitzpatrick, executive director of the TCLA, explained that the TCLA and Convention and Visitor Bureau work together to promote tourism at the Lake of the Ozarks to the rest of the world. She noted that lodging tax from the participating lodging establishments around the Lake is up 6 percent over last year and is on target to reach a record-breaking $2 million this fiscal year.
