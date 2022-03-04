The City of Osage Beach is on the precipice of gaining more housing in a market where the housing inventory is low.
The OB Planning and Zoning Commission will be asked Tuesday, March 8, to consider a rezoning change that could lead to the development of 38 single-family lots, 16 of which are lakefront and 22 are second tier. The property is located near Sycamore Valley Road and Normandy Road just off Case Road and Osage Beach Parkway.
Meeting time is 6 p.m. at the City Hall.
Applicant Jim Nugent Harper’s Cove Investment Company is asking the P&Z to recommend approval of rezoning about 34.1 acres of land from A-1 Agriculture and C-1 General Commercial to R-3 Multi-Family. Specifically, the property is located 1,100 feet west of Case Road on the north side of Sycamore Valley Drive.
According to the Planning Department, the owners of the property have a prospective buyer that wishes to place single-family homes and multi-family units on the property. The perspective developer plans to subdivide the property into 39 single family lots on the lakefront and zone the rest of the land R-3 so they can determine what type of housing best addresses what the market is identifying as the greatest need when they are ready to develop.
The R-3 zone would allow a developer the flexibility to build multi-family structures as well as smaller-lot single family if that is what they determine to be the best market.
“With the city and Lake area looking for ways to address the housing shortage the Lake area faces, providing property owners flexibility on the type of units they are allowed to build is one way the city can promote the type of development that can address that need,” City Planner Cary Patterson said in his report to the P&Z Commission.
In a letter to the City Planners, the developers said the project would be divided into phases. Phase 1 would be development of 38 single-family lots. Phase 2 would be 19 acres of yet-to-be-determined residential use. The developer, NHH Properties, will be acquiring the property from the current landowner in the second quarter of 2022. Site development and construction are scheduled late in that quarter.
“The unique, transparent collaborative approach has allowed the development team to attract best-in-class partners to the Harper’s Cove Development,” the letter said. “The partners’ deep local roots have allowed the project to quickly gain traction and proceed through the concepting and design development phase while putting the local community needs first.”
The letter went on to say that the partners’ regional and nationwide resources have allowed the project to obtain attractive funding options that have broken down the barriers in supply chains allowing the project to proceed in a timely manner.
“The development team believes that this project will assist in alleviating the local housing shortage and provide relief in the much-needed middle-market housing stock,” the letter stated.
The proposed landscape at the site will be a combination of natural preservation with clean and contemporary around the amenity and public spaces and additional enhanced landscaping near the project entrances with seasonal annual for color.
Some of the key project partners are:
Marketing and Sales – Krantz & Associates
Civil Engineering & Site Design – Shoreline Surveying and Engineering
Site Development and Construction – Thomas Construction
Dock Installation – Atlas Docks
