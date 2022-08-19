With an update of the Osage Beach Park Master Plan in the works, the city looks to gather community input.
Mitchell Moon, economic development specialist, says while Osage Beach is one of the top five most-visited locations in Missouri, he hopes to bump it higher in the ranks with its city parks. For the parks to be a success, community input is needed and allows the city to adhere to its citizens' wants and needs.
“My view of a park master plan is basically a road map as to what the citizens here in Osage beach want in a perfect park, what needs are not being met at the moment that they want met and what current needs are going good that we need to continue along the lines with. Also if there are any resources that they currently use at the park that they like but feel need to be updated or revamped a little bit. A park master plan encompasses all of that,” Moon said.
Mike Welty, assistant city administrator, Eric Gregory, parks and recreation manager, and Moon have worked together throughout the summer in collaboration with Ballard*King & Associates – a recreation consulting firm specializing in parks and/or recreation master plans.
During this time, a survey was created to allow community members the chance to voice their opinion and share their suggestions on the future master plan. It will soon be available on the city’s website.
Survey questions cover topics such as: safety, recreational additions/upgrades and general demographics.
On Sept. 1 a representative from Ballard*King will be available at the Osage Beach City Hall all day. Citizens are welcome and encouraged to come voice their opinion during this time.
Moon added that it may seem strange having the economic development specialist involved in this process, but it’s necessary.
“People want to live in a good community and part of being in a good community is having a safe and fun way to recreate. People want to enjoy their leisure time and leisure time looks different for everybody. That’s what this plan is solidifying – that the city is doing its due diligence to provide quality service to its citizens here,” Moon said.
Once community input is received, the city can begin to decide what will be added and renovated in the park master plan.
“At this point, we’re just excited to see the responses to some of these questions. The big thing is we just want to get as much citizen input as possible because it’s your tax dollars that you’re paying for. It’s your service that you’ve earned the right to use, and we just want to deliver the best product and service possible,” Moon said. “I want citizens to enjoy living here; opening a business here and starting a life here at Osage Beach, and having a nice park to recreate in is all part of that plan.”
