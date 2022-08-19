Osage Beach consders update of Park Master Plan

With an update of the Osage Beach Park Master Plan in the works, the city looks to gather community input.

Mitchell Moon, economic development specialist, says while Osage Beach is one of the top five most-visited locations in Missouri, he hopes to bump it higher in the ranks with its city parks. For the parks to be a success, community input is needed and allows the city to adhere to its citizens' wants and needs.