Osage Beach considers updating street banners

As Osage Beach continues to see growth, city officials are taking a close look at the decorative welcome banners that grace the light poles along Osage Beach Parkway.
The board of aldermen is being asked to consider updating the estimated 134 banners that were last modified in 2016. The current banners have outlived their useful live, City Administrator Jeana Woods said in a memo to the board, and the 2022 operating budget includes funds to fully replace all banners and add a few more for replacements.
City staff has solicited bids but wants the board's input before the board makes a final decision. The board will consider the options at its Thursday night meeting.
The five designs focus on:
•Enjoy
•Recreation
•Play
•Relax
•Welcome
The colors, designs, layouts and themes were picked based on discussion involving former Mayor John Olivarri, City Administrator Wood and Assistant City Administrator Matt Welty. Their objective was to bring more variety to the banners and add some different colors and designs. The updated banners would give the city more opportunity to market itself by inviting residents, visitors and potential visitors to stay, play, relax and take advantage of recreational opportunities.
The company that has been chosen by staff was given ideas for design to correlate with other marketing and advertising done by for the Lake.
The brackets for the banners are cross-used with seasonal snowflakes erected in November with warm-season banners erected in May.
