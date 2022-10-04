Once a year, Swinging Bridges Road in Brumley comes to life for a month when The Cave Pumpkin Patch opens for four weekends to tourists and locals. The Beabout family has been working hard, making sure all of the perfect autumn seasonal touches grace the grounds for their opening on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pumpkins line fences, fill walls of buildings, and are generally everywhere the eye can see on the property. And yes, they are all for sale. Owner Mark Beabout, an electrician by trade, turns pumpkin farmer during the summer to fill the complex with his home-grown pumpkins. They expanded their four pumpkin patches on Swinging Bridges Road out to his farm at Iberia where all the small variety are now grown. “We have 15 acres at my farm we grow these on now,” Beabout said of this year’s harvest.
His daughter Victoria manages the General Store and Pumpkin Decorating Barn. His sister-in-law sits vigil on the cave greeting guests, with the tour included in the admission price. “We employ about 20 family members, friends, and even neighbors for October,” says Mark Beabout.
His son and crew were busy putting the tractor hayride in place, with a welcome return of hay bale seating. “During COVID, we had to replace the hay with wooden benches for seating per the state. Now we can have hay bales back. We also were able to reopen the corn cribs, it’s a favorite of the kids” Beabout explained about the popular crawl around loose corn attraction. The inflatables are also back in action this year, previously on hiatus due to COVID restrictions.
Admission price is $8 and includes all of the attractions on the grounds such as the cave tour, tons of climbing jungles, wooden see-saws, corn hole, slides, inflatables, kiddie trains, and interactive play stations. The “Pumpkin and Snack Barn” is a cool place to purchase tiny pumpkins and then sit at a wooden table and decorate your take home pumpkin with the family. You're welcome also to draw on the tables, which the Beabout's break down and line the walls of the barn with before they bring in new tables for the next season. Refreshments are available for purchase in the barn.
Two food trucks will be on-site during October to feed the mass of visitors.
The Beabout family tradition continues throughout October with the general store featuring local crafts for purchase such as wood signs, doll clothing, holiday décor, wax products, personalized gifts, Amish jelly and jam, and Missouri snacks. There is also a store for the Save the Historical Brumley Swinging Bridges shirts, prints, and gun raffle tickets. The bridges are located just a half mile past The Cave Pumpkin Patch.
New attractions this year that have been added are the water wheel and an inflatable jumping pad, which can hold four adults, so that means it can hold a lot of little ones on the extra-large rubber bounce play area. There are games for a small fee including slingshot, the water balloon launch and mini golf.
The Cave Pumpkin Patch will be open every weekend through October on Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s located at 123 Swinging Bridges Rd., Brumley.
