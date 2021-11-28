The Lake area lights up for the season. The holiday light parks are open and are free to enter.
Osage Beach
The Holiday Lights at the Osage Beach City Park has thousands of visitors each year. Drive through the park from 5-9 p.m. daily. The park closes Dec. 31.
Laurie
The Shrine of St. Patrick’s 40th annual Festival of Lights is open through Jan. 9 from 5-10 p.m. each night. An open house for the gift shop will be held with some other festive activities planned. Call the Shrine of St. Patrick for more information.
Donations are welcome. You can drive through or walk.
The Enchanted Village of Lights display at the Laurie Fairgrounds is the largest in the area. In its 26th year, the drive-through park is open until January 2. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 5-9 p.m.; and Friday, Saturday and holidays from 5-10 p.m.
Donations are accepted at the end of the tour.
TABOO will be hosting free hayrides through the light park every Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m. in December.
Versailles
The Unity Circle of Lights is open every night at dark until a few days after New Years Day. The park is drive-through.
