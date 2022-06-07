Results of Saturday’s Lake Race are as follows:

SUPER CAT

1st - US-1 M-Con

2nd - 88 SV Offshore

3rd - 5 WHM

4th - NZ-11 Pro-Floors

FACTORY STOCK

1st - F-7 MTI

2nd - F-22 Klovar Motorsports

SUPER STOCK

1st - S-3 Steele Racing

2nd - S-42 Jackhammer

3rd - S-14 Atlas

4th - S-39 A Game

5th - S-43 Ignite

6th - S-89 Big East Construction

7th - S-21 Performance Boat Center

8th - S-17 Allen Lawn Care

9th - S-27 LPC

VEE EXTREME

1st - 20 Knucklehead Racing

MODIFIED VEE

1st - 17 Marker 17 Marine

2nd - 22 Punisher

3rd - 2 BoatFloater.com

4th - 7 151 Express

5th - 32 Phantom

6th - 47 Relentless

STOCK VEE

1st - 3 Wazzup

2nd - 21 Shocker

3rd - 33 N Myrtle Beach RV Resort

CLASS 3

1st - 327 Team Woody

CLASS 4

1st - 436 Full Send

2nd - 467 GNS Motorsports

CLASS 5

1st - 527 Team Woody

2nd - 555 Mean Streak

3rd - 517 Bulletproof

4th - 502 Ultimate Boat Racing

CLASS 6

1st - 601 Rum Runner

2nd - 651 Deception

3rd - 616 Punchin Hulls

4th - 626 ST Racing

5th - 621 Money Monster

CLASS 7

1st - 701 Jackhammer

2nd - 765 Goofin Around

3rd - 700 The Punisher

4th - 775 Mean Streak

5th - 797 Ella's Nightmare

6th - 703 Atomic Velocity