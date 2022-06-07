Results of Saturday’s Lake Race are as follows:
SUPER CAT
1st - US-1 M-Con
2nd - 88 SV Offshore
3rd - 5 WHM
4th - NZ-11 Pro-Floors
FACTORY STOCK
1st - F-7 MTI
2nd - F-22 Klovar Motorsports
SUPER STOCK
1st - S-3 Steele Racing
2nd - S-42 Jackhammer
3rd - S-14 Atlas
4th - S-39 A Game
5th - S-43 Ignite
6th - S-89 Big East Construction
7th - S-21 Performance Boat Center
8th - S-17 Allen Lawn Care
9th - S-27 LPC
VEE EXTREME
1st - 20 Knucklehead Racing
MODIFIED VEE
1st - 17 Marker 17 Marine
2nd - 22 Punisher
3rd - 2 BoatFloater.com
4th - 7 151 Express
5th - 32 Phantom
6th - 47 Relentless
STOCK VEE
1st - 3 Wazzup
2nd - 21 Shocker
3rd - 33 N Myrtle Beach RV Resort
CLASS 3
1st - 327 Team Woody
CLASS 4
1st - 436 Full Send
2nd - 467 GNS Motorsports
CLASS 5
1st - 527 Team Woody
2nd - 555 Mean Streak
3rd - 517 Bulletproof
4th - 502 Ultimate Boat Racing
CLASS 6
1st - 601 Rum Runner
2nd - 651 Deception
3rd - 616 Punchin Hulls
4th - 626 ST Racing
5th - 621 Money Monster
CLASS 7
1st - 701 Jackhammer
2nd - 765 Goofin Around
3rd - 700 The Punisher
4th - 775 Mean Streak
5th - 797 Ella's Nightmare
6th - 703 Atomic Velocity
