Members of the Save the Historic Brumley Swinging Bridges Group recently reported that after making contact with Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright that no funds have been earmarked for 2022 to assist the restoration of the Brumley Swinging Bridges.
Wright responded in a letter recently that any extra funds that became available within Miller County would address employee raises. County budgets were just being prepared, Victoria Beabout, SHBSB secretary, reported was the word from the Miller County Commissioner. There is also no money set aside in the Road and Bridge and Crossing Maintenance.
“We as the organization try to be as transparent with information as possible with the community and members of the group with what is going on regarding the status of the bridge. We would also like to remind all residents of Miller County that the meetings are the third Thursday of the month at 6:00pm. The meetings are open to the public and we encourage anyone and everyone to come. The more people that come to the monthly meetings the more people will know what is going on, and what all is being done to get the necessary repairs for the bridge. We as a group can only do so much, and without the support of county officials it makes it so much harder,” Beabout shared. The group recently received designation as a 501c3 nonprofit.
Commissioner Wright, as well as 2nd District Commissioner Travis Lawson had been involved with the Save the Historic Swinging Bridges Group since its inception. “We are holding out hope still that the county will be able to earmark or come up with money in the budget to repair the bridge,” Beabout says.
“Not only is the bridge being closed a burden to the citizens of the community that live on the other side, it is also a burden on first responders that now can’t get across the bridge to help anyone that needs the help, and have to rely on other counties to offer aid,” Beabout added. Her family owns Quality Electric on Swinging Bridges Road as well as The Cave Pumpkin Patch. Both businesses are burdened by the closing of the bridge.
Kathy Jeffries, also a member of the Swinging Bridges group stated recently on Facebook in regards to the lack of county maintenance on the bridges, “My hope is that voters contact the county commission to let them know this bridge needs to be fixed. The engineering report stated that the cause of the bridge being closed is from years of neglect. Support the bridge! But I haven't seen that they love that old bridge like the locals do and the visitors do too. Hopefully I am wrong about that. They are not taking into account the tourism dollars that are spent in the area when tourists and locals visit the bridge, camp, fish, play in the water, etc. Didn't we pass a law enforcement tax that would offset the county funds for the law enforcement expenses? Where is that extra money in the budget? Seems like we as citizens and voters need to be more involved in the county priorities.”Citizens interested in joining the effort to restore the Brumley Swinging Bridges can attend the February meeting at The Cave Pumpkin Patch, located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road, Brumley, on Feb. 17, 2022 at 6 p.m.
