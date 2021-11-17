Lake media has launched a new website. The URL is unchanged: www.lakenewsonline.com.
The new website for Lake media has been launched. We are finding and correcting things that aren’t working properly. We hope to have all the bugs worked out soon. Please be patient as we learn the new systems for this website. Below are instructions on how to access the site if you have a subscription.
•Digital subscribers from previous website provider Go to www.lakenewsonline.com and click on Sign Up in the top right hand corner. Create a username and password because the new system did not transfer usernames and passwords. Put in the email address associated with the old account and follow the rest of the directions. You should receive an email validating your account within minutes. This should give you access to the site.
•Print subscribers Email ronni.lakesun@gmail.com letting her know you have a print subscription and would like digital access. Please provide her with your first and last name, phone number, email address and zip code. Give us a day or two to get set up. Then go to www.lakenewsonline.com and click on Sign Up in the top right hand corner. Create a username and password. Put in the email address sent to Ronni and follow the rest of the directions. You should receive an email validating your account within minutes. This should give you access to the site.
Should you have questions please email Ronni at Ronni.LakeSun@gmail.com.
