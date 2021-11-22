The brand new LOZ Traverse -- a run, paddle, run event – is coming to the Lake tentatively scheduled for May 7, 2022.
The LOZ Traverse is approximately 34 miles of trail running and three miles of paddling. It connects the Trail of Four Winds trail system in the Lake of the Ozarks State Park with the Honey Run trail system, also in the State Park.
The race starts and finishes at Public Beach #1. In addition to the LOZ Traverse, Trail of Four Winds Endurance Runs offers a 25k that was a sellout in its debut year of 2019, according to LOZ Traverse organizers.
“In 2019, we had one competitor from South Africa,” noted John Shelby, race director, Trail of Four Winds Endurance Runs. “It’s great to see runners throughout the Midwest and beyond. In the past, we have pulled from more than a dozen states.”
Registration is underway now on UltraSignup.com.
Trail of Four Winds Endurance Runs has also teamed up with Magic Dragon Trails.
“We have unique Ozark topography at Lake of the Ozarks. Magic Dragon Trails is a non-profit initiative focused on connecting neighborhoods, businesses and area attractions via greenways and single track. These multi-use trails offer healthy outdoor opportunities for everyone,” concluded Shelby.
For Additional Information, Visit:
https://www.facebook.com/TrailofFourWindsEnduranceRuns/ https://www.instagram.com/trailoffourwindsenduranceruns/ https://www.haharacingevents.com https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=85393 https://www.facebook.com/MagicDragonTrails
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.