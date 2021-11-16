General Municipal Elections for Lake-area communities will be Tuesday April 5.

The filing period for next year’s general municipal election has changed due to the passage of House Bill 271 which shortens the opening and closing dates required for municipal candidate filing by two weeks.

The first day for candidate filing is 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7,

with filings closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

•Offices in Lake Ozark up for election are for two-year terms:

Pat Thompson, Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem

Bert Westbrook, Ward 2, for 1 year term

Dennis Klautzer, Ward 2

Vernon Jaycox, Ward 3

•Osage Beach has the following offices up for election for two-year terms:

John Olivarri, mayor

City Collector, Brad Smith

Kevin Rucker, Ward I

Phyllis Marose, Ward II

Alderman – Currently vacant

•Camdenton positions open:

Ward I - Bonnie Black

Ward II - Sandy Gentry

Ward III - Jaron Humiston

Candidates can file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City Clerk in each of the communities during office hours.