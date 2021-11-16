General Municipal Elections for Lake-area communities will be Tuesday April 5.
The filing period for next year’s general municipal election has changed due to the passage of House Bill 271 which shortens the opening and closing dates required for municipal candidate filing by two weeks.
The first day for candidate filing is 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7,
with filings closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
•Offices in Lake Ozark up for election are for two-year terms:
Pat Thompson, Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem
Bert Westbrook, Ward 2, for 1 year term
Dennis Klautzer, Ward 2
Vernon Jaycox, Ward 3
•Osage Beach has the following offices up for election for two-year terms:
John Olivarri, mayor
City Collector, Brad Smith
Kevin Rucker, Ward I
Phyllis Marose, Ward II
Alderman – Currently vacant
•Camdenton positions open:
Ward I - Bonnie Black
Ward II - Sandy Gentry
Ward III - Jaron Humiston
Candidates can file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City Clerk in each of the communities during office hours.
