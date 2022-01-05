During the morning hours of Dec. 31 Miller County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary outside of Eldon. The homeowner reported that while sleeping someone had broken into their residence and stole their vehicle.
While deputies were taking the report, they were dispatched to another location also outside of Eldon, where witnesses had located the suspect and vehicle. Witnesses reported that the suspect had exited the stolen vehicle, threatened them with a firearm, and fled into the woods.
Deputies saturated the area and were unable to locate the suspect at that time. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Shawn Meltabarger. On Jan. 2 deputies with the assistance of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Rocky Mount, where Meltabarger was taken into custody without incident.
Meltabarger has been charged with Burglary 1st degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $100,000 and Meltabarger remains in the custody at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.
The Sheriff’s Office thanks the victim and community for their assistance in resolving this investigation. Assistance was provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Eldon Police Department, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
