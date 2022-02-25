The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to review and provide feedback on proposed changes to the Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 54 interchange in Kingdom City.
The recommended improvements are part of a traffic and safety study being completed by MoDOT and a consultant team. The goal of the study is to identify a preferred alternative design for the interchange that enhances safety and mobility through the corridor, provides access to nearby businesses and promotes economic growth in Kingdom City.
“After analyzing some of the preliminary results of the study and discussing those results with a local advisory group for this project, MoDOT is recommending that the interchange be updated to a Diverging Diamond Interchange,” said Project Manager Mia Peters. “This would be similar to the Interstate 70 and Stadium Boulevard interchange in Columbia.”
A welcome video and self-guided presentation going over the preferred alternatives are now available on the project web page (https://www.modot.org/KingdomCityInterchange), at Kingdom City Hall (5584 Dunn Dr, Kingdom City, MO 65262), and at MoDOT Central District Office (1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65102).
The public is invited to make comments and ask questions about the recommended improvements. Those wanting to comment can do so via the online comment form on the project web page or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT. Those comments will be factored into the final results of the study, which is expected to be complete later this spring.
All comments must be received by Monday, Feb. 28 to be considered.
This project is being considered for addition to the Draft 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters in Mid-Missouri, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for project news and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.