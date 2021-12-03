A mile off Sweet William Road near Linn Creek looms a bevy of outbuildings, each with a bright red metal roof. Anchoring the farmstead is a massive Equestrian Center, also with a red roof, that serves as the heart and soul of Missori Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary on Heritage Road.
It wasn't always such an impressive site.
The existence of MFMN is rooted in Connie Hendrix' love of horses – and all things four legged it turns out – who founded the non-profit horse rescue and sanctuary a decade ago in 2011. It was an inauspicious beginning with Hendrix, her late husband and good-friend Donna Ogle using their own money to rescue and shelter horses. Hendrix lived – and still does – in a ranch-style home with an attached pet grooming area.
Not far from her back door at the time were a couple of aging wooden barns that housed not only rescued horses but also a menagerie of other critters taken in by Hendrix and Ogle. They and a handful of volunteers brought the horses back to a liveable existence there. Those buildings still have a function, but a couple of years ago things changed drastically for MFMN.
An anonymous donor stepped forward with a $2.5 million donation that transformed the facility into a modern, multi-function equestrian center. Hendrix notes that MFMN started with just 12 horses and now routinely feeds 200 on a daily basis. Since the beginning, more than 600 horses have been sheltered by MFMN and more than 374 horses have been adopted. If not for Hendrix, Ogle and other dedicated individuals willing to take in the abused, abandoned and unwanted, many of those would probably had died.
Hendrix says the donor's philanthropy helped MFMN become a beacon of equestrian care. Because of MFMN's mission of providing aid and sanctuary, working with law enforcement and others to rectify untenable situations, providing medical care and love, the donation has spurred the transition from a barnyard atmosphere to a major center for the benefit of horses.
It's also a forever home to elderly and handicapped horses where they can live and die with dignity. Some of the horses are blind, some have no teeth from abuse or neglect. Hendrix estimates that 80 percent of the horses are 20 years old or older.
And scattered among the horses are family-friendly goats, sheep, dogs, cats, peacocks, donkeys and more that have found a safe haven against the elements.
Facility amenities financed by the donor
•100x160 foot indoor arena
•100x150 outdoor lighted arena
•14 12x12 stalls with private runs
•12x24 treatment stall
•12x12 equine sling-equipped stall
•Wash rack stall with hot/cold water
•Tack room with private tack lockers
•Feed room and storage
•Hay and floor shavings room
•Volunteer/boarder mud room with shower
•Climate controlled reception area
•Climate controlled kitchen and dining hall
•Climate controlled private viewing room
•Offices and conference rooms
•Public restrooms
•Security cameras throughout the facility
•Fully fenced and gated property
In addition, the donor has donated a six-horse trailer, a 2020 3500 Chevy pickup, a manure spreader, skid steer, a Utility Vehicle (UTV) and tractors. Plus, he bought 40 acres of land nearby that have been cleared for pasture.
Hendrix is quick to note, however, that donations are still needed to cover the cost of grain, hay, food supplements, vet bills and other day-to-day needs.
Hope Rides On
The mission of the equine-assisted riding and learning organization, founded by Ogle, is simple:
As a faith-based organization, it is to utilize the healing and nurturing capabilities of horses with the goal of providing a higher level of happiness, belonging, collaboration and inclusion for all human participants no matter how broken, abused or neglected.
The vision of Hope Rides On is to provide the natural benefits of these majestic animals to assist individuals in processing emotions and create a positive, trusting and respectful relationship with a horse – especially those horses that may have experienced trauma or abandonment, who would welcome human touch and interaction. Every qualified horse is matched to a child or adult who can give them attention, love, kindness and more so that each horse feels special, appreciated and cared for.
Hope Rides On also strives to serve at-risk adolescents between 10 and 18 who are non-violent, can commit to a six-week program, are not under psychiatric or anger management treatment and who can benefit from MFMN community of horses and volunteers. On-site equine experts teach horsemanship skills to participants. They will learn about horses, how to care for and feed them, how the horse behaves, how to read the language of the horse and, in some cases, riding skills.
MFMN is open from 1-4 p.m. Sundays, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and tours by appointment only.
Open ride day is 2-4 p.m. Sunday; open ride night is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
For more information, contact Facilities Manager Donna Ogles, 573-745-0145; email info@unbridledec.org; website at www.unbridledec.org.
Holiday With the Horses Info
Missouri Forget-Me-Not is hosting a Holiday With the Horses from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12 and 18-19.
There will be ornament making, Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, hot cider and snacks, pictures with Santa, pony rides, a petting area with horses, lambs and goats, and a chance to meet the resident Clydesdale.
MFMN is located at 981 Heritage Road, Linn Creek. Take A Road east between Osage Beach and Linn Creek, turn right (west) at the Deere Creek Golf Course sign and then follow the signs.
Cost is $15 per child, with proceeds going toward operation of the MFMN facility.
For more information about the Holiday With the Horses, call Ogle at 573-745-1448.
