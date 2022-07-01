With summer officially here, it’s time for some good old fashioned county fair fun. The season kicks off Tuesday night, July 5, in Eldon with the Miller County Fair.
The Miss and Jr Miss Miller County Fair pageant already took place on Saturday, June 25, so that the young ladies who captured the crowns are in place to welcome fairgoers and reign over fair events such as the parade and derby. It’s part of their first of many official duties each year. The 2022 royalty winners are
Junior Miss Miller County -- Kaydin Davis
Miss Miller County -- Morgan Giorgione
Miss Teen Miller County -- Kendall Taylor
Some of the anticipated events at this year's fair are the third annual Miller County Fair Corn Hole Tournament, a car show, UTV rodeo, and little royalty contest. This year’s Miller County Fair theme is “Barn in the USA.”
As always, the fair centers around the youth of Miller County with 4-H projects demonstrating their skills being judged from crafts to photography and smoked hams to showing livestock. It’s perhaps the busiest week of the year in these young people’s lives when competing for ribbons and cash prizes. Livestock check ins start on Tuesday, July 5, with the first livestock show that evening of bottle calves, sheep, and goats at 5 p.m. Wednesday night, July 6, gate admission is free to fairgoers, and there is a hog show and Little Royalty contest.
The fair runs July 5-9 and is open all day with livestock judging and events, but the carnival opens 6 p.m. Until 10 p.m. with armbands priced at $30 nightly. Gate admission to the fair is $10 except for Wednesday, July 6, when it is free, and Thursday, July 7, at half price. Children 12 & under are free through the gate every day. A complete schedule of events can be found online at www.millercountyfair.com.
The schedule
Monday, July 4
10 a.m. 4th of July - Fair Parade, line up begins at 9 on 2nd street behind the EHS gym
Tuesday, July 5
1 to 2 p.m. - Weigh-in Sheep and Goats at the Fairgrounds
4 p.m. - Bottle Calf Check-in
5 p.m.- Bottle Calf Show
- Sheep & Goat Show will follow the Bottle Calf Show
7:30 p.m. - UTV Rodeo , Tuff Truck and Bump & Run
First evening for Carnival Rides...armbands available, FREE Admission to Carnival,
$10.00 Admission to Livestock & Grandstand Events, 12 & under FREE
Wednesday, July 6
8 to 10 a.m. - Weigh-in Market Hogs at the Fairgrounds
10 to Noon - Weigh-in Market Steers and Heifers at the Fairgrounds
1 p.m. - All animals must be in place
6:30 p.m. - Hog Show
6:30 p.m. - Little Royalty Contest, held at the EHS Performing Arts Center
FREE Admission to Livestock, Grandstand & Carnival
Thursday, July 7
8:30 a.m.- Check-in Rabbits
9 a.m. - Rabbit Show
10 a.m. - Check-in Poultry
11 a.m.- Poultry Show
6 p.m. - Greased Pig Race
6:30 p.m. - Beef Show
6:30 p.m.- Corn Hole Tournament & Car Show, held at the Grandstand
FREE Admission to Carnival, $5 Admission to Livestock & Grandstand Events 12 & under FREE
Friday, July 8
10 a.m. - Youth Livestock Judging Contest
5 p.m. - Livestock Auction Buyers Dinner
6:30 p.m. - Livestock Auction
7 p.m. - Exhibits released
7:30 p.m. - Figure 8 Race
FREE Admission to Carnival, $10 Admission to Livestock and Grandstand Event, 12 & under FREE
Saturday, July 9
7 p.m. - Demolition Derby
FREE Admission to Carnival, $10 for Demolition Derby, 12 & under FREE
Morgan County
The Morgan County Fair comes to Versailles beginning July 7 with a three-day run.
It kicks off with an ATV/UTV/Dirt Bike Rodeo on Thursday. Admission is free at the gate and for the rodeo. Friday, July 8, features New Breed Wrestling and bounce houses and a petting zoo. Admission is $10 for ages 7 and older. The annual livestock auction takes place on Saturday, July 9, at 3 p.m. The last evening of the fair brings derby action with a Figure 8 Scramble. Gate admission is $10 on Saturday.
A carnival will not be available this year with a last-minute cancel and no replacement. This year's fair theme is “Red White and Blue in 2022.” Tuesday evening, July 5, fair projects will be checked in by area 4H and FFA members. Rabbit and poultry shows take place Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, is a full day of livestock events including goats, sheep, and pigs. Saturday, July 9, beef shows and sales take center stage. County youth will also be competing in a hay bale decorating contest with entries placed on the fairgrounds.
For a full fair schedule visit www.facebook.com/morgancountyfairmo
