Memorial Garden dedicated at LRHS

On June 3, Lake Regional Health System welcomed longtime benefactors Peter and Susan Brown to a dedication ceremony for the Robert B. Koplar Memorial Garden. The Browns gave $35,500 to renew the garden, named in memory of Susan’s brother, and to install a “Birds in Flight” sculpture by Joey Los.
“Thank you, Susan and Peter, for choosing to remember Robert in this way,” said Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “Because of your generosity, Lake Regional patients and employees have a beautiful outdoor space for quiet reflection. We are thankful to bring elements of nature into our healing environment.”
The garden donation is just one example of the many ways that the Browns have supported the hospital throughout the years. Each has served on the Lake Regional Health System Board of Directors, totaling more than three decades of service from 1984 to 2016. For even longer — 43 years — the Browns have been hosting the annual HK’s golf tournament, named for Susan’s father, Harold Koplar. To date, the tournament has raised more than $3 million for Lake Regional capital projects.
“We are so grateful for the Browns’ commitment to Lake Regional and to the community we serve,” McRoberts said. “Thank you for caring so deeply.”
Lake Regional’s supporters come from many backgrounds. Some have experienced our lifesaving care first hand, and others want to ensure our services are strong for decades to come. Learn more about how you can support the mission of Lake Regional Health System and advance local health care at lakeregional.com/Philanthropy.
