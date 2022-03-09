Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach has named Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, its new chief executive officer effective immediately. McRoberts has been serving as interim CEO since Jan. 3.
“Kevin is an experienced executive who has a proven ability to provide strategic leadership,” said James D. Judas Jr., president of the Lake Regional Health System board of directors. “Following an extensive nationwide search that included many well-qualified candidates, it was clear Kevin is the right choice to maintain Lake Regional’s momentum.
“Great things are happening here, including advancements for our patients, quality improvements and market growth,” Judas said. “The board is confident Kevin will build on our goals for serving the region while also strengthening community relationships.”
McRoberts has more than 25 years of health care experience, including 22 years at Lake Regional. Prior to serving as interim CEO, McRoberts was executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing Ancillary Services, Facilities, Human Resources, Operations and Rehab Therapies.
McRoberts said he is looking forward to the challenge.
“We have an amazing team at Lake Regional, whom I am proud to serve,” McRoberts said. “During the past few years, we have rallied together around our Culture of One, embracing our values to meet the challenges of the pandemic and to grow our organization for those we serve. I look forward to working with the medical staff and employees to continue these efforts to provide the best possible care for our community.”
Before joining Lake Regional in 2000, McRoberts served as chief executive officer for Missouri Advantage in Jefferson City, a provider-sponsored HMO, and as executive director with Conemaugh Health Systems in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He has a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Missouri in Columbia and bachelor’s degree in management from Missouri State University in Springfield.
McRoberts is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Locally, he has served in leadership roles in various community organizations, including the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, University of Missouri Extension Council of Camden County and board secretary for Osage Beach Fire Protection.
McRoberts and his wife, Courtney, live in Osage Beach and have two children, John and Sarah.
