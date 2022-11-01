Weekend renters have been known to party at the Lake like there’s no tomorrow – grilling in the nude, mistakenly walking into neighboring homes, blasting loud music day and night, parking anywhere and everywhere and filling every trash receptacle on the street with beer cans and booze bottles on their way out of town.
That’s why in November of 2013 Lake Ozark aldermen voted unanimously to stiffen an ordinance already on the books that prohibited homeowners from renting their homes for fewer than 30 days at a time.
Now, Mayor Dennis Newberry is urging aldermen to overturn that portion of the ordinance to allow nightly rentals once again. He’s bringing the matter before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at their meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the City Hall meeting room.
The agenda states that New Business will include “Discussion and possible action regarding draft amendment to city code related to short-term rentals.”
The topic has been discussed several times in recent weeks by the board. At Lake Ozark’s Sept. 27 meeting, Newberry, a Realtor, said by prohibiting nightly rentals aldermen were harming property values, adding that was why property in Osage Beach sold at higher prices.
When Aldermen Judy Neels, who was on the board when the ordinance was adopted, and Police Chief Gary Launderville shared some of the reasons they took that direction, Newberry said that times had changed. He said that today, homeowners who rent their properties rate their guests and those who don’t obey the rules get bad ratings and might not be able to rent again.
The matter was brought up again in the Oct. 5 work session where Newberry said he felt the city could make upwards of $100,000 annually by allowing rentals only when owners obtained permits, which would cost $250. He said that money could be put toward street repairs. As a discussion between Neels and Newberry grew heated, City Administrator David Mitchem stepped in and said because it appeared the majority of the board was in support of amending the statute, he suggested allowing the city attorney to amend the ordinance and bring it back to the board for a vote.
In a later interview, Michelle Zollmann, head of the Transportation Committee that was tasked with searching for funding opportunities to pay for the repair of city streets, said she sees both sides of the nightly rental issue but did recommend that they “look harder at that. I have a feeling, based on everything I’ve heard, that will be strongly opposed by the citizens, but, for instance at Harbor Towne, there are a couple different property management agencies working with short-term rentals there but only Airbnb sends money to the city. We are saying, ‘We’re leaving money on the table guys.’ It’s money that should be paid to the city but it’s not.”
Both Newberry and Zollman recommended repealing the ordinance prohibiting nightly rentals in R-1 and R-2 residential areas – and then billing homeowners who put their homes on sites like VRBO.
She also said that since some homeowners inside Lake Ozark are already violating the law by putting their homes on short-term rental programs, she believes repealing the prohibition would allow the city to require them to obtain a permit and pay sales tax.
A check with VRBO.com found that several Lakefront single-family homes inside city limits were being advertised.
Osage Beach rules
According to City Administrator Jeana Woods, the City of Osage Beach does not have specific regulations that restrict or prohibit short-term rentals within residential zones or in commercial zones where residential condominiums are a permitted use; except for the R-3 multi-family zones, which do have a requirement of a 30-day minimum stay. A city-issued business license is not required. Renting residential property in and of itself does not meet the city’s definition of engaging in business. However, collection of sales tax and lodging tax is required, and she referred to city ordinances which state:
a) Sales taxes are required to be collected and remitted to the State of Missouri. The City’s sales tax to be collected on applicable rental charges and other applicable services (i.e., cleaning service) for Camden County portion of the City = 7.475 percent, Miller County portion of the City = 7.725 percent. Contact the Missouri Department of Revenue for tax identification registration and tax forms for remittance. https://dor.mo.gov/business/
b) Lodging taxes are required to be collected and remitted to the county where the property is located. For properties in Camden County, lodging tax of 3.0 percent are to be collected on rental charges; for properties in Miller County, lodging tax of 5.0 percent are to be collected on rental charges. Contact the Tri-County Lodging Association (TCLA) for property registration and tax forms for remittance. http://tri-countylodging.com/forms.html
City officials said that while they understand this is a resort community and they expect rentals, in their single-family residential areas they expect single-family residential activity and behavior and they regularly remind property rental firms of those guidelines in writing. If that doesn’t work, they issue citations to homeowners. If that still doesn’t get their attention, they’ll send a compliance officer daily and a judge can set fines of up to $500 per day.
