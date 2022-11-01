Weekend renters have been known to party at the Lake like there’s no tomorrow – grilling in the nude, mistakenly walking into neighboring homes, blasting loud music day and night, parking anywhere and everywhere and filling every trash receptacle on the street with beer cans and booze bottles on their way out of town.

That’s why in November of 2013 Lake Ozark aldermen voted unanimously to stiffen an ordinance already on the books that prohibited homeowners from renting their homes for fewer than 30 days at a time.