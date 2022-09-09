Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison wants to make a few things perfectly clear.
Harmison opened the Aug. 31 Board of Aldermen workshop by addressing rumors regarding the Outlet Mall development.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison wants to make a few things perfectly clear.
Harmison opened the Aug. 31 Board of Aldermen workshop by addressing rumors regarding the Outlet Mall development.
“I just need to set the record straight,” he said. “It was told to us last week - told to me, told to the aldermen, told to the City of Osage Beach ... that no Realtor had made an offer, no Realtor had been contacted, no developer had been contacted - and I have received three emails to and from the same real estate agent who said that it never happened. Totally false information. There have been other developers, there are other developers - even the night before when he got up and stated that no developer had contacted him he had been emailing with developers, so I’m very disappointed. He was trying to pull at the heartstrings of the city in order to get a deal to go through when he’s told us no developer had reached out to him. Not true.”
The real estate agent addressed the board on July 21 stating it was his attempt of “breathing life” into what he calls a “dying project.”
In another Lake area publication, the same real estate agent was quoted talking about the lack of progress being made in the Outlet Mall development while being in contact with developers the entire time.
“I have the emails,” said Harmison, holding up a stack of the printed pages.
“I’m tired of this being played in the public heartstrings. We want the Mall developed, we’ve said that clearly,” Harmison said. “We’re going to continue to work on that. I just wanted to put that to rest so if anybody comes up tonight or tomorrow night (during regular board of aldermen meeting Sept.1) and talks about how nobody has contacted them before, I want you to know - and it will be in the paper - that that is not true.”
During the Sept. 1 regular meeting, Alderman Kevin Rucker also expressed his disappointment about comments made surrounding the Outlet Mall development.
“Just so you’re aware, we the city cannot expose everybody - I guess we could - but we don’t expose everybody’s dirty laundry,” Rucker said. “The developer didn’t have a problem exposing what they thought was our dirty laundry.”
Harmison chose not to repeat the frustrations he discussed during the workshop at the Sept. 1 meeting, but instead reiterated the board’s hope for the Outlet Mall.
“I want people to know that the development of the Mall will happen, we want it to be developed and we have a lot of other developers that are knocking on our door and on that door,” Harmison said, referring to the Outlet Mall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.