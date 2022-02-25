A man who caused the death of a woman by supplying fentanyl has pleaded guilty in a Miller County court.
According to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 25, William Kyle Cole pled guilty to the Class C felonies of Involuntary Manslaughter and Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Miller County Circuit Court. Crooks pled guilty to “recklessly causing” the death of a young woman identified as “D.M.”
Class C felonies are punishable by a minimum of three years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. Crooks pled guilty without a negotiated plea agreement with the state regarding disposition, meaning he faces a potential prison sentence of 20 years. The court set the case for a sentencing hearing on April 13, 2022, where it will hear evidence and argument.
Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey wishes to express his condolences to D.M.’s family and friends. The case was investigated by the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Charges of criminal conduct are not evidence of guilt.
