An Ulman man has been arrested after barricading himself inside a home for more than 10 hours after assaulting a woman with a firearm. Thomas Patterson, 53 of Ulman has been charged with domestic assault (first degree), armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Miller County Jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond.
Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home in Ulman on January 9. They made contact with a female victim away from the residence and learned that the male suspect had assaulted her with a firearm. Deputies made contact with the male suspect at the residence, but he refused to exit the home or comply with commands. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, as well as a search warrant for the residence. Attempts were made to negotiate with the suspect, in which he again did not comply. Assistance was then requested from the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team. After more unsuccessful attempts to negotiate, the SWAT team deployed on the residence and at approximately 5 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol and their SWAT team for bringing this incident to a safe end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.