Major entertainment project announced for Osage Beach

The City of Osage Beach is announcing that the St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development will develop Oasis at Lakeport, a new $300-million family resort and entertainment district to be developed along the Lakeport property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021 at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.

Plans include the development of a family-friendly tourist destination with construction slated to break ground in 2023 and open in summer 2024.