The Camdenton City Council approved a pre-annexation agreement with MO Lake Development at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17, opening the door to development of what could become a major housing and retail center.
The approval forwards the process of MO Lake Development annexing a portion of the 2,000-plus acre parcel of land between Camdenton, Linn Creek, Highways 54 and 5 and the Lake.
MO Lake Development hopes to develop housing, create long-term career opportunities and extend the Lake season by offering year-round activities. The team is exploring all options and ideas to create a community that revolves around an active lifestyle for residents and visitors alike.
Planning is also underway for future phases, and MO Lake Development is open to partnering with others to help develop a vision that benefits the community. The development is based, first and foremost, on the needs of the community, the developers say. Through diligent research, it was determined that housing, roads and other infrastructure development was a priority in Phase 1.
The goal is to construct an entire community where housing is central but not exclusive. MO Lake Development wants to incorporate a lifestyle that complements the beauty of the Lake surrounding property. If your investment profile includes making a difference in Missouri, the team is open to collaborate.
Local developers
MO Lake Development, LLC, is led by siblings and Camdenton High School alumni Blake Hodits and Brandi Freese.
“This is truly a unique piece of property,” Hodits said. “Brandi and I grew up near here, and it’s been for sale a long time. The potential is endless for what we can do with over 2,000 acres of forests and farmland, with both highway and lake frontage.”
In addition to Hodits and Freese, the MO Lake Development team is comprised of experts in economic development, facility management, community relations and finance. Over the past few weeks, the group has met with city officials in Linn Creek and Camdenton to make them aware of their plans and to facilitate a public/private partnership.
The locally-based group has plans for a mixed-use development on the property. Phase 1 of the project will focus on providing various housing options and include a new hotel.
“We’ve done extensive research,” he said. “There is a real need at the lake for a variety of affordable housing for young people, families and retirees.”
“There are so many possibilities,” he said. “Brandi and I live in this community, and we’re passionate about providing ample housing, better and more career opportunities for our young people, and more family-friendly and year-round Lake activities. . We’re exploring all options that will help us create a community that revolves around an active lifestyle for residents and visitors to the area.”
About the developers and their team
After graduating from Camdenton, the Hodits pursued careers and lives outside of the Lake area, but they remained connected to their Lake roots. Their passion to help build a better lifestyle at the Lake never went away.
Now, with the resources to create those opportunities for fellow Lakers just like them, they are developing a community that provides the opportunity for a meaningful lifestyle without having to leave the beautiful Ozarks. They have put together a team of experts and successful, business-minded people who share the mindset of wanting to be part of a new opportunity.
MO Lake Development is looking to partner with growth-minded innovators that are passionate about the Lake and the opportunities it has to offer. Their collaborative goal is to strengthen the community through developments and industries that provide additional careers and opportunities.
Blake Hodits – Founder and Lead Investor; Software Architecture, Blockchain Strategy, & Financial Planning
Brandi Freese – Company Manager; Human Resource Management, Event Planning, & Marketing Strategy
Steve Dust – Chief Strategic Officer; 40 Years Real Estate Development & Former Director of Missouri Community & Economic Development
Adam Vanderpool – Director of Operations; Facility Management for Vail Resorts
Jon Kirtley – Director of Construction; 35 years of Large Real Estate Development at Lake of the Ozarks
