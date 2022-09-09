The Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park Grand Opening and Fall Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at 950 Airport Road in Osage Beach (Tri-County YMCA of the Lake).
This family-friendly event will include demonstrations rides of the skills park, raffle for free bikes, face painting by Merry Mary, pumpkin painting, a balloon artist, bike helmet fittings, food and more. Everyone is invited to bring their bikes and ride.
Don’t have a bike? There will be bikes available for you to use to try out the new skills park. Not a bike rider? There is also a half-mile of singletrack trail in the woods for biking and hiking.
The new bicycle skills park, a joint initiative of the Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL), Magic Dragon Trails Committee, Branches for the Lake and the Tri-County YMCA, is located just southeast of the YMCA parking lot and will be open to the public. It is the inaugural project of the Magic Dragon Trails System, which is a plan to build world class recreational trails throughout the Lake Area.
Jan Pyrtle, chair of the Magic Dragon Trails Committee, stated “We formed this committee under the CFL, about two years ago to develop trails as another way to enjoy the natural beauty of the Lake. The topography, soil conditions and climate are perfect for multi-use trails for biking, hiking, trail running and even skating.”
The new bicycle skills park was professionally designed but built by community volunteers. Jane Wright, president of CFL, said “Last November for Giving Tuesday we held an amazingly successful fundraiser at 1932 Reserve where donors could pay for different sizes of features on the bicycle skills park or just donate to the cause. Evergreen also donated a gorgeous completely decorated Christmas tree that we also auctioned off to help raise funds for the skills park. We were overwhelmed by the community support we received at this event.”
Amy Hernandez, past president of CFL and director of project development for Branches for the Lake stated, “We believe the Magic Dragon Trails System will be an economic driver for the community. Stacy and Jan Pyrtle have done a significant amount of research on the benefits of trails for communities.”
A study funded by the Walton Family Foundation found in 2018 that their system of trails, which connect several communities in Northwest Arkansas, generate $51 million annually to their economy with $27 million of that coming from out of state visitors. Trails also increase property values and provide health benefits for the community as a low-cost exercise option.
Following a successful Legacy Master campaign where individuals donated to fund development of a master plan, Progressive Trails Design (PTD) from Bentonville Arkansas was hired to develop a plan. Following site visits, stakeholder meetings and surveys of the area PTD developed a master plan with approximately 70 miles of world class trails. The groups working in partnership will begin a capital campaign to help fund the trails. They have already begun writing grants for Federal and State Funds to assist with funding as well. Anyone interested in assisting with the Magic Dragon Trails System can visit their website MagicDragonTrails.com to volunteer or donate.
About Magic Dragon Trails
Magic Dragon Trails is focused on building a world-class multi-surface trail system of both hard surface greenways and soft surface trails within the communities, business districts and wooded areas of Lake of the Ozarks. These two-way off-road systems can be used for numerous forms of recreation such as walking, biking, hiking, jogging, running, skating, as well as wheelchair accessible. One of the biggest benefits of a multi-surface trails system is they are a safe connection corridor to businesses, cultural attractions, parks, and other recreation sites.
Trails and greenways are considered an excellent draw for families and tourists. Studies show availability of trails and greenways impact people’s decision on where to vacation, how long they stay and whether they will return. They are proven to increase surrounding property values, reduce health care costs for the community, as well as revitalize and grow businesses near trails.
For additional information, visit:
