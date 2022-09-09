The Magic Dragon Bicycle Skills Park Grand Opening and Fall Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at 950 Airport Road in Osage Beach (Tri-County YMCA of the Lake).

This family-friendly event will include demonstrations rides of the skills park, raffle for free bikes, face painting by Merry Mary, pumpkin painting, a balloon artist, bike helmet fittings, food and more. Everyone is invited to bring their bikes and ride.