A total of 116 runners and walkers participated in Lake Regional Health System’s 13th Annual Fun Run/Walk, held May 7 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
The overall winners of the 5K run were Addison Fowler (25:14:08) in the women’s division and Dennis Kempf (27:15:72) in the men’s division.
To view complete results, visit lakeregional.com/RaceResults.
All proceeds will benefit the Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department, helping to purchase equipment and to fund education for the staff.
“We are so thankful for our supporters and for the chance to have this race again,” said Jody Corpe, E.P., Cardiopulmonary Rehab manager. “It’s inspiring to see these runners and walkers reaching their goals, and it’s a lift for our patients to know the community supports them. We thank everyone who made today possible, including the runners, walkers, volunteers and sponsors.”
The event’s sponsors include Anytime Fitness. Bowlmor Lanes II. Carol Arnold Meollenhoff. Carol Stone. Darren Krehbiel Consultants, LLC. Dierbergs. Lindyspring. Margaritaville Lake Resort. Victor Wade. and Wisper Internet.
To view photos of the event, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.
