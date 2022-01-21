The Lake of the Ozarks, like most of Missouri, successfully maneuvered its way through COVID challenges, supply chain woes and national media finger pointing the last two years.
That’s evident again this year as the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association (LOMDA) will host the only two recreational boat shows in either the Kansas City or St. Louis markets. The Overland Park Boat Show opens next Thursday, Jan. 27, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 30. The St. Charles Boat Show will be March 3-6.
The other major boat shows in either city have been cancelled.
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) cancelled the St. Louis Boat & Sportshow, and Sport Shows, LLC, has cancelled the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow. Both shows had been scheduled for early February
NMMA announced recently that it is postponing the 2022 Progressive Insurance boat shows not only in St. Louis but also Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, and Nashville until 2023. NMMA officials said the postponement is the result of thorough analysis, alongside exhibitors and NMMA members, of the unique needs and economics of each region spanning date availability to supply chain disruptions to historically low market-specific boat inventory.
But in the true spirit of the Lake of the Ozarks, the show must go on.
Notes Mike Kenagy, LOMDA executive director: “LOMDA worked with Overland Park Convention Center and the Johnson County Health Department to ensure that we could produce a top quality boat show in a safe environment. Our dealers also worked hard to have the needed inventory of boats for this show.”
There are 19 vendors registered showcasing dozens of boat manufacturers, along with more than three dozen ancillary vendors displaying their recreational equipment and accessories.
This is the second year in a row that both the Kansas City and St. Louis boat shows have been cancelled.
According to Kansas City Boat and Sport Show officials, marine dealers continue to struggle with supply and inventory. Between their spaces being considerably smaller & without adequate inventory, along with other exhibitors cancelling because of travel concerns, that show would have been at least 50 percent smaller.
For more information about the Overland Park show go to https://bit.ly/3tF1yF0. For more information about LOMDA, go to lakeozarkboatdealers.com.
