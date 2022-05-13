There’s been much discussion lately regarding the purchase of a Tesla Model 3 by the Linn Creek Police Department. For many reasons, including the price, an electric vehicle may not seem the appropriate choice to add to a fleet of police patrol cars. In fact, Linn Creek is the first department in the State of Missouri to do so.
Police Chief Jeff Christiansen and Mayor Jeff Davis, however, believe this was the right decision and a good investment.
The police department needed to replace a 2013 Dodge Charger with 100,000 miles on the odometer. When you factor in the idling time during patrol, Chief Christiansen said in reality the engine had 450,000 miles of use.
“I started researching if we should purchase a used car, refurbish what we had or purchase new,” Chief Christiansen said. “The mayor asked what I thought about a Tesla. We both did some extensive research and felt it was a good decision. We presented it to the board and they approved the purchase.”
The Tesla was approved for purchase by the board last November. After getting upf-itted with the modifications necessary to be used as a patrol vehicle, it was delivered to the Linn Creek Police Department in March. They considered purchasing the Ford Explorer Hybrid instead, but realized there’s even more moving parts and potential operational issues than in a gas powered vehicle. Purchasing the hybrid would have saved the department $3,000, but it didn’t seem to be the right decision. Priced at $50,900, Chief Christiansen said the savings in maintenance and the safety features in the Tesla make up for the difference in cost.
The up-fit, which would need to be added to any vehicle, includes dashboard and passenger cameras, front and rear moving radars, a driver’s license scanner, a printer for tickets, a gun safe, lights and radios.
Chief Christiansen said the Tesla has an 8 year/120,000- mile warranty which covers the battery and drive train. Future maintenance on the vehicle is limited to tires and changing the hydraulic brake fluid at 100,000 miles. Battery replacement, he said, shouldn’t be necessary during the time they will own the vehicle.
Chief Christiansen said when patrol cars are in the shop for maintenance, that means one less car in commission to patrol. Some repairs on a Tesla, he explained, can be performed remotely through the computer. Otherwise, Tesla repair personnel will come on-site to do the work.
A synthetic oil change, Chief Christiansen said, costs the department approximately $65 each time. “We get 10 miles to a gallon of gas with the Charger,” he added. “We are saving on average $35 on every patrol shift. “We know every gas- powered vehicle has a weak link. A new transmission alone can cost $5000. We have gotten rid of maintenance, down time from being in the shop and a lot of unforeseen problems.”
Chief Christiansen explained the fully charged Tesla can run for approximately 300 miles, taking into consideration the drain from the added electronic equipment. The average police shift puts 100 miles on the vehicle. Running out of battery, he said, is not an issue.
“It’s the most American-made car on the market,” Mayor Davis said. “The safety features on the car are state-of-the-art. Considering the re-sale value, it’s a good investment. We could dismantle that car today from being a police vehicle and make money on the sale of it.”
Chief Christiansen said when the time comes to replace another vehicle, he would propose purchasing another Tesla. “It’s been working out great,” he said. “I feel good sending our officers out in that car with all the safety features. It’s been very well received by our officers.”
Chief Christiansen said anyone in the community interested in learning more about the vehicle are encouraged to come to the police station and explore the Tesla.
