Although the City of Linn Creek would benefit from the development of additional land, forced annexation of a plot in the adjacent unincorporated section of the city was never the plan. In fact, Matt Kostelnik, Economic Development Specialist, said annexation isn’t even the word that applies here.
This potential expansion, Kostelnik said, would be voluntary and would mean some properties would be incorporated into the city limits. “I don’t think this is at the top of the city’s list right now. They’re not going to pressure anyone into incorporating. They just wanted people’s thoughts on this idea.”
Kostelnik is employed by the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Government, and Camden County is in this jurisdiction. He was hired to write a comprehensive plan for the city of Linn Creek.
There is a 3600- acre parcel of land for sale that touches Linn Creek. If developed, neighboring properties would be incorporated into the city. The positive impact for these properties would be the probability of access to city sewer and water. Kostelnik said that this land basically surrounds the entire city limits. It touches the City of Camdenton along the 54 corridor and extends to Big Surf water park.
“We were just curious as to what resident’s thoughts were if the city were to grow,” he explained. A survey was sent asking them if they would be in favor of the expansion and possible improvements to their utilities. In addition, two public meetings were held to gain feedback from the idea. The first, held January 16, was largely attended. The majority of those who attended were against the idea. A second meeting, held March 13, had fewer attendees.
The city, Kostelnik explained, was researching future expansion in the event someone wanted to purchase and develop the property that is for sale. Kostelnik said the research looked at the region as a whole. Since Linn Creek almost touches both the cities of Camdenton and Osage Beach, this would be a good opportunity to fill in the gaps.
The land could be used for a number of purposes, including housing and commercial development. “When you look at other cities comprehensive plans it’s apparent that Linn Creek would be the prime location for affordable housing for any age,” Kostelnik said. “It’s located right between two larger cities.”
Kostelnik stressed that this expansion was just an idea and the goal was to get the input from those who live in the city. “The city wants people to be happy and they want to establish themselves as a family friendly community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.