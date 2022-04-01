Dear School of the Osage Community:
Over the last several weeks and months, I’ve tried my best to convey on my Facebook page, “Darrick Steen for Osage School Board”, what I see are fundamental aspects to a great school: that teachers form the foundation of our school, that leadership and character matters in school, and that schools are an integral part of a community.
I’ve also tried to convey my long-term vision for Osage. That is, I want Osage to be known as a school full of world class teachers producing students whom are becoming world class citizens and leaders. Osage is well on its way already towards that vision. While Osage offers great opportunities for students, there is room for Osage to grow and improve; and its current trajectory gives it tremendous potential to do more, and be more, for students and the community
So how do we do that? How do we grow, and how do we move this vision forward? Well, read on and visit my Facebook page. But first I’ll highlight some ways how it won‘t happen….and these are areas that I will work to oppose, prevent and avoid at Osage.
- We won’t accomplish this vision by pulling back on, or eliminating learning strategies and programs focused on building character, leadership, interpersonal, and important life skills (ie SEL).
- We won’t accomplish this by pulling back on innovation and technology in school and in the classroom. Indeed, we must find the right balance in this area, technology can’t replace interpersonal and communication skills, but there is simply no denying that technology will be an integral part of our children's careers, so incorporating its use into their education is necessary.
- We won’t accomplish this by pulling back on funding and by turning away grants that are making solid investments in strategic areas, areas that will make Osage stand out as a leader, innovator, and forward thinker among its school peers. These investments are creating and expanding important services that add value to our students and to our community.
- We won’t accomplish this by putting policies in place or removing teaching tools and resources that restrict and hamstring our teacher’s creativity, or their ability to invest in the well-being and lives of our kids.
- We won’t accomplish this by creating a school work environment, culture, and calendar where teachers have no time to prepare, and are mentally and physically exhausted.
- We won’t accomplish this by reducing the depth, caliber, number and variety of academic classes that students can take each year.
- We won’t accomplish this when we have members of our school community, even some in adjacent school districts, spreading misinformation, waging personal attacks on board leaders and administrators, and displaying rudeness, disrespect, and complete disregard for civility in their public online conversations about their differences at Osage.
- We won’t accomplish this if we create division and conflict on our school board. Division will not move the school forward, and it will have severe negative impacts both to Osage and to the greater community.
I want to make something clear - I’m not running for school board to better serve the needs, desires or wishes of my own kids, my family, nor any interest group or any other people or groups that are responsible for the disruptive background noise occurring locally these days in online conversations. I’m serving on the school board so I can serve our greater Osage community and work to make it a better place, for our students and everyone else that calls this place home.
I stand firm that I am for an Osage School that is focused on the learning and care for ALL students, and that strives to meet the academic needs and well-being of ALL students. Osage is already known for having the resources and talent to handle students of all walks of life….this didn’t happen by accident, and it won’t persist nor grow by accident. It takes devoted servant-based leadership.
Osage and our community have been blessed to have 3 generations of local school board leaders and school superintendents (present one included!) whom have worked and served Osage tirelessly for decades. They have served our school and our community with integrity, honor, and distinction. It is that kind of devoted leadership and that kind of dedication that created and is sustaining the beloved School of the Osage that we know and love today….and it is the kind of leadership and dedication that will be necessary to continue this legacy well into the future.
On Tuesday April 5th, I would be honored to have your vote and serve Osage for another term.
Sincerely, Darrick Steen
Current Osage Board Member and
Candidate for School of the Osage Board of Education
