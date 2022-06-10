Laurie is the most recent Lake-area community to consider an update to its Comprehensive Plan.
The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is hosting the first of several public meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, that will discuss the planning process of developing a Comp Plan for the City of Laurie. Residents, business owners, property owners and anyone interested in the future of Laurie is invited.
The forum will be held at the City of Laurie City Hall, 147 South Main St.
There will be three public meetings hosted by the LOCLG to solicit public input about the city's vision for the next 5-10 years.
Meeting highlights include:
•Overview of A Comprehensive Plan
--What is a Comp Plan?
--Why is it important for a city to have a Comp Plan document?
•Vision and Opportunity for the City of Laure Com Plan Overview
--Current Land use
--Quality of Life
--Parks and Recreation
--Economic Development
--Housing Development
--Infrastructure
--Future Land Use
•Current Land use
--What Does the City Offer?
--What Is Needed in Laurie?
•Quality of Life
--Current Quality of Life Status
--What Is Needed to Better the Quality of Life?
•Parks and Recreation
--Current State of the City Parks
--Future Projects and Direction for City Parks
•Open Discussion
For more information, contact the LOLCG office at 573-346-5692.
