The Lake Ozark Regional Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Eldon Sacred Heart Catholic Church. This is for youth ages 12 and up. The CAP is part of the United States Auxillary with three main missions: Emergency Services, Aerospace, and Cadet Programs.
