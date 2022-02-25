February is nearly gone, and as a reminder February is Heart Month. But we should be diligent every month about our heart health.
Lake Regional Health Systems and Lake Media collaborated on a special Heart Month product in recognition of Heart Month. The special tab focuses on such topics as Heart Health, Are You At Risk, Diabetes and Your Heart, and more. The entire tab section is available on Lake Media's website at www.lakesunonline.com, then scroll down to Special Sections.
In addition, Lake Regional is hosting Cardiovascular Screenings Saturday, March 19. Online registration is required.
The his event is open to the community
and offers low cost labs, Pocket EKG, and additional free screenings.
Other options include:
• $5 Fasting Blood Sugar Test
• $5 Lipid Profile (cholesterol)
• $20 Pocket EKG
Register at lakeregional.com/LoveYourHeart or call 573-348-8222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.