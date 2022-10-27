Voters in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties will have special issues on their ballots in General Election voting Nov. 8 in addition to the varied Missouri Constitutional Amendment questions that will appear statewide.
Taking top billing locally is a ballot initiative that voters in Lake Ozark will be asked to consider:
Should the city be allowed to re-allocate funds generated by the existing one-half of 1 percent for water and road infrastructure improvements and maintenance. The board of aldermen has already voted to support the initiative by approving Question 1 on the ballot.
The ballot language that voters will consider is:
“Shall the revenue generated by the existing one-half of one percent (1/2%) sales tax levied by the City under authority of the qualified voters of the City in 2005 and codified in Code Section 130.280 be made available for water and road infrastructure improvements and maintenance in addition to sewer improvements and extensions?”
City officials stress that this is not a new tax or a tax increase. A “yes” vote would allow city staff and the board of aldermen to determine how best to spend the estimated $589,943 generated annually by the sales tax. Until now, most of those funds have been used to improve wastewater services after a court-ordered Consent Decree resulting from a significant sewer spill into the Lake more than a dozen years ago. That decree was satisfied in 2021 and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is no longer monitoring the city's wastewater system.
Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said the city still has some areas within the city limits that do not have city water or city sewer. Those areas are currently served by wells and septic tanks. The hope is that some of those areas can be provided with city services if the city is given the authority to use part of the ½ of 1 percent sales tax. Water utility income has not kept pace with expenses and the city had to use water fund reserves this year to help cover those expenses.
Road issues in Lake Ozark
Among top priorities identified by the public has been improvement of the city's 90 miles of streets and roads. A 2019 study conducted by Cochran Engineering prioritized those needs and estimated that $6 million would be needed to make the necessary improvements. Four years later, those costs have escalated because of supply issues and inflation. Included in that mix is improving Bagnell Dam Blvd. from near Osage Beach Parkway to Bagnell Dam, including The Strip.
Fry said the ultimate decision on how the $589,000 would be allocated is up to the board of aldermen with recommendations from the Public Works Department and city staff. There are no restrictions on how the funds would be prioritized or redistributed.
The city's total sales tax is capped by law at 2.75 percent. The portion that being asked for reallocation is ½ of 1 percent.
A plan to fix the city's streets – including repair of Bagnell Dam Blvd. – was put in place after Cochran's street assessment. However, that plan has been reworked under a new administration.
The original plan included:
•Approval of a Use Tax on internet-based sales. That was approved by voters and has begun generating revenue.
•Voter approval to allow the city to bond up to $6 million over the next few years to fix the streets. That was approved.
•Approval of a Transportation Development District including Bagnell Dam Blvd. with up to 1 percent of additional sales tax within that district being allocated to street improvements. The TDD has not moved forward.
•Possible increase in property taxes to add to the revenue stream. That has not moved forward.
It should be noted, however, that the city is using about a half million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to begin to address some of the neighborhood street issues.
