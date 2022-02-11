After a lengthy discussion, Lake Ozark aldermen voted to take the first step towards improving the city’s road system, using the $368,825 the city would receive from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package, enacted on March 11, 2021, included $350 billion of funding for state and local governments to “recover and rebuild from the pandemic.” In May, the United States Treasury ruled that ARPA funds could be used on infrastructure, including roads.
At the board's Feb. 8 board meeting, City Administrator David Mitchem said because the board of aldermen had identified street improvement as a high priority, Public Works Director Matt Michalik put together a list of eight roads that, based on their condition, could be overlayed for slightly less than what the city would be receiving.
Mitchem asked aldermen to give him permission to send out requests for proposals/requests for qualifications to engage an engineer who would handle the final design for the overlay, as well as a request for micro-paving proposals.
“Then we’ll bring back a contract suggestion for you. We won’t contract with the engineer until we bring it back to you,” he told aldermen, who eventually approved his request.
Michalik explained that the seal coat would be used to overlay streets that are currently in good repair in order to extend their lifespan.
“The seal puts a layer of sand, liquid asphalt and cement on the streets. If we do that, they’ll last about 10 years before they have to be done again,” he explained.
Vernon Jaycox asked why an engineer would be needed to put a skim coat on the streets, adding, “I believe we could do it ourselves with the contractor we would hire and use those engineering fees to do more. We’re not going to overlay the whole city.”
Michalik said he already talked to one engineering company and because it was a simple project, engineering fees would be minimal.
“And to get all these done in one shot, it will be such a large project dollar-wise that it’s going to have to go to a public bid,” he explained. “That will require us to have an engineer’s report.”
In response to several objections by Alderman Bert Westbrook, Michalik said that breaking the project down and paving only a couple streets at a time to avoid going out to bid would end up costing more because of additional mobilization fees and losing the bulk rate on material, negating the savings from not hiring an engineer.
Michalik said while he hoped the city could buy a paver that would allow them to handle small asphalt jobs, it would not be cost effective for the city to purchase the equipment needed to do the micro-paving, explaining,
“The trucks that are used for this type of overlay carry sand, cement, water, and liquid asphalt and mix the components before spreading in on the pavement. They’re very complex.”
He also said the federal government expected accountability and without an engineer’s report, it would be difficult to substantiate the expenditure and could even result in losing the money.
Westbrook argued that the city should use the ARPA funds to repair the worst roads, especially Lighthouse Road, which he knows is bad because he travels it daily to and from work. The city could then use whatever is left to overlay the roads that need it the most.
“I can guarantee Lighthouse hasn’t had anything more than patches for more than 15 years,” Westbrook said. “It’s in awful shape.”
However, Michalik said repairing Lighthouse Road would cost much more than $368,825.
“That road needs to be torn out completely from Highway W all the way to Eagle Crest and rebuilt from the dirt up,” he said, adding that the ARPA funds would allow them to rebuild just a couple hundred yards – if that.
“And there’s no impact,” Mayor Dennis Newberry added. “My grandfather used to say this term, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ If we can make this big of an impact on existing roads, giving them an extra – you say seven years Bert, Matt says 10 – by overlaying them, you’re buying a whole lot of time for a hell of a lot of miles of road. In the meantime, we’re working feverishly on a project to get bonds, the TDD, the use tax that’s coming in, and Prewitt’s TIF is about to sunset. We’ll be able to direct some of that money to our roads. I believe under this administration we’re going to get all these roads fixed.”
Mitchem reminded aldermen that the overlay project is step one of a multi-step plan.
“Within a few months we’ll have a good feel how much money the Use Tax is going to generate each year. So, in a few months we’ll bring another road plan - a bonding plan – where we use the use tax and maybe some general revenue to start major reconstruction of roads. In the meantime, now that there’s been an announcement that ARPA funds can be used for street maintenance, these contractors are going to get booked up. We need to get at the front of that queue so we can get the work done this summer. If they wait, they may get to us three years from now,” Mitchem said. “I don’t want to give the ARPA money back.”
Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said the first ARPA payment of $180,000 was received in June 2021. The second half will be doled out in May 2022.
“We are required to allocate those funds no later than Dec. 31, 2024, and we are required to liquidate those funds no later than Dec. 31, 2026,” he said.
