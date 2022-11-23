The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen Tuesday night accepted a letter of resignation from Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville. Dec. 30 will be his last day on the job.

“After 42-plus years in law enforcement, I figured it was time,” Chief Launderville said in an earlier interview. “It’s something that’s been weighing on my mind for the past several months but every time I’d get ready to turn in my letter, I’d pull back. This time I felt it was the right time.”