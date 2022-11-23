The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen Tuesday night accepted a letter of resignation from Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville. Dec. 30 will be his last day on the job.
“After 42-plus years in law enforcement, I figured it was time,” Chief Launderville said in an earlier interview. “It’s something that’s been weighing on my mind for the past several months but every time I’d get ready to turn in my letter, I’d pull back. This time I felt it was the right time.”
He started in law enforcement when he was around 20 years old. He was selling cars at the time - and enjoying it - in a small Iowa town that had a three-man police department.
“They were looking for a part-time officer, my name was suggested, and I jumped at the opportunity – to work part time. Within a year, state law changed and you had to go to the law enforcement academy to work so I gave up my full-time job and my full-time salary to attend the academy. In the meantime, we had had an armed robbery in a small convenience store and I’d like to think I was instrumental in helping solve the case. I wasn’t working the night it happened but I had information that led to the arrest and prosecution of the armed robber. That really whetted my appetite!”
Three months after graduating from the academy, the sheriff of Buena Vista County called and offered him a job. He took it and spent the next 32 years working his way up the ranks all the way to the top when he was elected sheriff in 2008. He took office Jan. 1, 2009, and served in that position for nearly six years.
“A year earlier, my wife Sandy and I decided that with retirement nearing, we should look into buying a home at the Lake. We found a place that we liked and spent quite a bit of time coming down. Then on one trip, she said she wasn’t going back – that she loved it here. I told her I couldn’t just quit – that I had just been elected to my second term – so she and my four daughters moved and I drove down for three or four days at a time every couple weeks. They were having the time of their life – and I was going back home and sitting in the big empty house by myself. I loved my job and had every intention of serving out my term, but every trip it just got harder to go back so in March of 2014 I retired from the sheriff’s office and moved to Lake of the Ozarks.”
His retirement was short-lived, however.
One day, his neighbor, Mike Riley, owner of Riley Chevrolet, knocked on his door, asking if he had seen that Lake Ozark was looking for a new police chief. He told Riley that he retired to the Lake to get rid of stress – not take on more – but Riley was relentless.
“I finally said ‘OK - I’ll submit my resume just to get you off my back,’ so I did and the rest is history,” he quipped, adding that transitioning from sheriff to chief of police took some adjusting, “But God had a plan for me so I knew I just had to walk it out.”
Between jobs he had volunteered to help park cars for the Magic Dragon Car Show. While standing in a church parking lot, he witnessed LOPD officers acting very unprofessionally as they directed traffic.
“And they were still here when I took the job so the first thing I told those officers was that I never wanted to see that type of behavior again. We’ve had a few hiccups along the way but my goal has been to bring professionalism, honesty, integrity and accountability to the office and I think we’ve done that,” he said. “I expect all my guys to treat others with respect – to treat them as they would want to be treated whether it’s on a traffic stop or a major incident.”
He said another goal was to improve technology. During his tenure, they brought back in-car computers, they upgraded their body cams, they added a security system with cameras at city hall, they got tasers for all patrol officers, they improved the radio system and they added a computer aided dispatch (CAD) system.
“When I came here we didn’t have a school resource officer and we added that position and only two cars - maybe three - had radars in them and now every car has a radar,” Chief Launderville said, adding that he was able to add another officer four years ago through the competitive COPS Hiring Grant Program. “We were one of three agencies in Missouri that got grants that year - Saint Louis, Kansas City and little ole Lake Ozark. I added it all up a few months ago and found that over the past seven years, we’ve added a little over a half million dollars in new or updated equipment and the out-of-pocket cost to the city was only $120,000. I wasn’t able to get us all the way into the 21st century, but we’re pretty close.”
The Benevolent Association, supported strictly by donations and established before he came onboard to help not only those in the department but also members of the community, has also grown under his watch. When he started, they had around $400 in the account; today they have more than $20,000 – but between $25,000 and $30,000 has been spent by the association in the past few years to help with different needs in the department and the community.
Chief Launderville said that, looking back at all that they’ve accomplished since he signed on with the city, he is pleased.
“Leaving will be bittersweet because I’m going to miss my guys and seeing the friends I’ve made here but I’m not going to miss the stress or the everyday headaches. I just want to have time to enjoy life. My wife and I have 12 grandchildren back in Iowa that I haven’t been able to see more than once or twice a year so I want to be able to spend more time with them. I’d also like to do some traveling, although having two teenagers at home makes it a little tougher to just hop in the car and go,” he said. “I guess the other part of our story – and I say ‘our’ because my wife has been my teammate for all these years - is that my wife and I had four biological kids and we adopted seven so we have never been empty nesters. Over the years we also fostered about 120 kids. I’ve told people that my wife is the hero in that story because she’s the one that runs the ship and keeps it going – mainly because I’ve been working.”
He said this past Veteran’s Day, when they were both off work and at home together, gave them a peek into their future.
“As we were bumping into each other around the house, she said she wasn’t quite sure if she was going to like this retirement thing. I just told her now I have time to get to all the things on my ‘honey-do’ list,” he laughed. “That has to be less stressful.”
