Tempers flared at the Tuesday, April 12, Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting when two people, neither of whom are Lake Ozark residents, criticized aldermen for taking a stance against Mayor Dennis Newberry’s violation of a city ordinance.
Newberry used city letterhead, modified to include his picture, to support several candidates in the April 5 General Municipal Election and then posted the letters on Facebook. The Use of Public Resources section of the city’s Ordinance No. 2010-36, 8-24-2010 states: “A public official shall not utilize the City's name, letterhead, logo or seal for the purpose of endorsing any political candidate, business, commercial product or service.”
After discovering the posts, Alderman Pat Thompson contacted City Attorney Chris Rohrer to tell him of the violation. She said she typed a complaint, took it to Rohrer’s office, got it notarized, left a copy with Rohrer, and then filed the complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The mayor addressed the action at the April 12 meeting.
“My understanding is that my posting the endorsement on city letterhead was inappropriate so I sent a letter to the Missouri Ethics Commission. No one contacted me – none of the board members that filed the complaint contacted me – no one other than the city attorney, who told me to take the post down. So I wrote a letter to Director Ziegler on (April) 6,” Newberry said. He then read the letter which stated,
Director Ziegler,
On or about December 28th 2021 I contacted our city attorney and asked if I was allowed to send out endorsements for local candidates. I was told I may, I followed that advice. This week I was made aware of an ethics compliant (sic) by Lake Ozark Board of Alderman. I am writing you to let you know that any future endorsements will not be made on city letterhead.” It was signed “Sincerely, Dennis Newberry.”
“The only other comment I have on this is that I read a letter Dennis Klautzer put on social media last year supporting the old Mayor (Jerry) Murawski. In that letter, he stated – I think verbatim – ‘Folks, we’re better than this.’ Well I think we’re better than this too,” Newberry said before turning the floor over for public comment.
Thompson spoke first, saying she was disappointed in Newberry’s actions, reminding him that the code of ethics for public officials was adopted as policy to guide them as they served the city, adding that she hoped he would be more vigilant of the city code in the future.
Newberry responded that he didn’t think it was necessary to get a second legal opinion after Rohrer told him he could endorse candidates. He also said it was policy to first file a complaint with the city attorney.
The mayor cut Thompson off when she tried to respond.
Next, Alderman Dennis Klautzer read a prepared statement urging the mayor to learn the city ordinances and follow them “for the benefit of everyone you serve. The latest use of city letterhead for your personal gain and political agenda is a violation of city Ordinance 123 and has opened the City of Lake Ozark up to potential lawsuits and personal liability for you as well. You can't pass the buck and say nobody told you when just a month ago City Administrator David Mitchem gave you the section of the city code concerning the ethics of city officials.”
Aldermen Vernon Jaycox, Judy Neels, Bert Westbrook, and Matt Wright also expressed displeasure with the mayor’s actions. The two people from the audience who spoke next made it clear that they didn’t share that sentiment.
Matt Burns, a resident of Montreal, Mo., and a candidate Newberry endorsed for a seat on the Camdenton School Board but lost, spoke first, quoting the ordinance that outlines the steps to be taken when filing a complaint. He accused Thompson of not following procedure, then cut her off when she attempted to respond, loudly stating “No. No. It’s my time! Mayor – who’s in charge here?”
When Thompson again said she followed the code, Burns, a former Linn Creek law enforcement officer, responded sarcastically, “Oh really? Contacting the Ethics Commission is not Lake Ozark code!…Where was the due process? Where was the investigation? Where was calling in witnesses who had facts and knowledge of this? That didn’t occur! You talk about looking after the city. You harmed the city and you interfered in multiple elections. That’s what you did,” adding that he was considering taking legal action.
After mocking statements that were included in a news story about the matter, Burns said he found it hard to believe the city attorney provided them with good legal advice on following due process. “The mayor is not the second gunman on the grassy knoll. He put out an endorsement using the wrong letterhead. That’s about the equivalent of jaywalking but to listen to you folks, you’ve put him up on a fiery cross and it’s ridiculous. He’s not harming the city,” he stated loudly. “You are.”
The mayor made no attempt to stop Burn’s 6-minute tirade.
Steve Buckley spoke next. Buckley is a resident of the Village of Four Seasons and a real estate agent at Ozark Realty, which is owned by Newberry.
After reprimanding aldermen for, among other things, purposely making false statements, Buckley called Klautzer a fool, then lectured the board and city attorney on ethics, telling them how they should handle themselves. He also accused aldermen of hypocrisy, “Capital H hypocrisy,” and asked Thompson to withdraw her complaint, adding, “And if you don’t want to do it, I understand because you’re omniscient.”
Ignoring the fact that Newberry violated city code, Buckley urged the other board members to write letters and “state the case as it really is and send that to the Ethics Commission so they know what the truth is.”
Then he turned to the dozen or so people in attendance and asked those who were in favor of that move to signify by saying “Aye.” Only a couple people responded. “You’re on a mission. Do what’s right. Be fair. Keep it honest. Stop the backbiting. Stop the games. The city deserves better.”
Sherry Jackson, who was later sworn in as Ward 1 aldermen, was also given a chance to speak. She said she was not a politician and she hoped to get along with everyone, represent the citizens of the city and work hand-in-hand with city officials. She also said she was not familiar with the city’s code of ethics because she had not been provided with a copy.
According to city officials, ethics will be covered in the April 21 work session.
