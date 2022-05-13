A lobbyist and former union official from St. Louis has been contracted to assist with economic development in the city of Lake Ozark.
At their May 10 meeting, aldermen voted 5 to 1, with Alderman Judy Neels voting against the move, to retain Regional Strategies, LLC, owned by Jeffrey P. Aboussie, to “assist the City's economic development team and further explore potential interest with local developers, regional developers and national developers and help to facilitate communication between these developers and local stakeholders in the furtherance of the City's economic growth and development.”
The contract is for 90 days and became effective immediately after adoption. Aboussie said at the end of the contract, he would “serve and work at the pleasure of the board of aldermen.”
Aboussie, who said he had been coming to the Lake since 1965, told the board he was introduced to Mayor Dennis Newberry some 8 to 10 months ago by Rick Duncan, a friend of both men. The two began discussing the value of master planning that included not only Lake Ozark, but also the other municipalities and counties around the Lake, “because we are on the cusp of all this money that’s coming to the Lake from somewhere else. Everybody wants to see some really neat investments happen here, whether cleaning up Bagnell Dam Boulevard, building out more hotels and conventions so that we have enough capacity to meet the needs, and fixing the ailing infrastructure all over the Lake – not just in Lake Ozark.”
Aboussie said after meeting Newberry, he began seriously thinking about what could be accomplished by bringing developers together for robust discussions about a development concept that would allow each of them to do what each one does best.
“Maybe one’s better at housing, one’s better at infrastructure. Mr. Prewitt has done a phenomenal job with the developments he’s done around the Lake and I know you have an interested party called ‘Imagine That (Imagine Resorts and Hotels).’ Greg Cervantes’ father owned that lodge when I was going there at 6 or 7 years old,” he said. “You have folks that have a lot of synergy and energy and finances to do some things that would be coordinated through this political subdivision. I think it would be a valuable asset for the city to meld all these components together, figure out who does what best, and have some really robust discussions about how you do this as a team instead of everybody cannibalizing themselves, as most economic development deals do around the state.”
Aboussie, who said he owns a home in Sunrise Beach and plans to move there soon after retirement, said he envisions meeting with developers, learning what they would like to bring to the city and determining if they would be a good fit, while also finding out if they plan to be good stewards of Lake Ozark.
“Public safety is a good topic. We want to see how generous they’re going to be to the city through give-backs because this will be a profit center for any developer.” He said he would also be meeting with property owners to learn if they would be willing to sell, “because that’s the first thing that has to happen.”
He said during that discovery process, he would provide reports twice a month to keep city officials and aldermen apprised of his progress, adding that non-disclosures between developers and the city would likely be required to obtain access to that information.
Lake Ozark started looking at economic development in earnest late last year after the Osage Nation announced in October that it had purchased 28 acres at the intersection of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and the Osage Beach Parkway across from Eagles’ Landing and planned to build a casino and entertainment complex that would include a high-rise hotel and restaurant at that location.
Lake Ozark City Administrator David Mitchem, who had just come on board earlier that month, said once the news was out, he began getting calls from developers interested in building in the city. To determine their level of interest, he sent “Hospitality and Entertainment Complex Request for Information/Proposals/Qualifications” to more than a dozen developers – some who had already contacted the city, as well as those that looked like they might be a good fit – and that specialized in retail, hospitality, entertainment, and housing.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Assistant City Administrator and Community Development Director Harrison Fry said they received one very thorough business plan, three letters of intent “and another half dozen or so that said they would open the communication channel when the time was right.”
Aboussie told the board that he believed he had direct contact or access to every developer that submitted letters of interest. “And there are others.”
Newberry said what impressed him was that Aboussie had direct contact with Warner Baxter, the CEO of Ameren at that time, adding, “I doubt that in the history of Lake Ozark any mayor ever had direct contact with the CEO of Ameren. And many of our residents are employed by Ameren… When Jeff offered a meeting with Warner Baxter, how could you pass up that opportunity? I wanted him to know Lake Ozark wanted a stronger relationship with Ameren. This isn’t a punch at Ameren but as a city, every kilowatt that’s produced at that plant - there’s no tax that comes to the city because they’re their own entity – they’re not in the city of Lake Ozark. They’ve been a good steward and think they may step up and do some amazing things for Lake Ozark. Although Warner is no longer the CEO, I continue to have discussions with Ameren through those channels. Those are the kinds of things Jeff can do for us.”
Neels said she was concerned about the public’s perception that they were spending city money to assist private development but Newberry said Aboussie would only be collecting data for the city.
Alderman Matt Wright questioned the $4,900 fee, asking how that arrived at that amount since no bids were taken and they had nothing to compare it to. City code states that contractual services are required to go to bid only when the estimated cost exceeds $5,000.
Mitchem said city staff set the price – not Regional Strategies.
“This proposal would give the city tremendous benefit and sending a similar proposal out to bid would come in at $20,000. Yes, it’s just under the maximum required to not go out to bid. Was that on purpose? It was,” he said.
Aboussie told the board that economic development was the crux of the majority of the clients he served. The Missouri Ethics Commission lists Aboussie as a lobbyist actively working with the following:
•IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers) Locals 101, 148, and 513
•Missourians For A Balanced Energy Future, described on its website as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization comprised of small and large businesses, chambers of commerce, labor organizations, farmers, associations, trade groups and Missouri citizens who understand that securing Missouri’s affordable, reliable energy sources for tomorrow means making common sense decisions today. We believe that alternative and clean energy development is a powerful engine that will fuel Missouri’s economy and create thousands of new jobs.”
•Noah's Arc Foundation of Missouri, described on its website as “a premier patient care, research, and community education organization that is dedicated to helping the individuals and families of those suffering with the ravaging effects of intractable epilepsy! We are licensed by the State of Missouri Department of Agriculture for the cultivation of industrial hemp, the extraction and manufacture of cannabidiol oil from industrial hemp, and the dispensing of CBD oil to individuals who have been have been issued an ‘oil care card’ by the State of Missouri.”
•Ygrene Energy Fund, which provides financing for homeowners and businesses to adopt clean energy measures. Property owners can finance these upgrades with low, fixed interest rates that are repaid through their property tax bill.
•Invenergy, “a leading privately held, global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions.”
•SA Hospital Acquisitions Group, LLC – Although there isn’t much information available online, according to The St. Louis Business Journal, SA Acquisitions Group purchased the 190-bed Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, after bankruptcy proceedings were completed.
•Goodwin Brothers Construction, which describes itself as a “Self-performing general contractor in heavy industrial, municipal and civil type projects.”
•TSI Global, described on its website as “a full-service turnkey audiovisual and low-voltage systems integrator that provides convergent audio/video, networked communications, security systems, and electrical solutions to clients throughout North America.”
