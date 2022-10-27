One year after he started at the job, Lake Ozark City Administrator David Mitchem will be leaving his position. The news was shared at the end of a closed session held after Tuesday night’s regular Board of Aldermen meeting.

When returning to the dais after about 20 minutes in closed session, Mayor Dennis Newberry said, “The actions taken were the acceptance of Mr. Mitchem’s resignation and (Lake Ozark Municipal Court Judge) Richelle Christiansen’s resignation. No further actions were taken.”