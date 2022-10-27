One year after he started at the job, Lake Ozark City Administrator David Mitchem will be leaving his position. The news was shared at the end of a closed session held after Tuesday night’s regular Board of Aldermen meeting.
When returning to the dais after about 20 minutes in closed session, Mayor Dennis Newberry said, “The actions taken were the acceptance of Mr. Mitchem’s resignation and (Lake Ozark Municipal Court Judge) Richelle Christiansen’s resignation. No further actions were taken.”
“And just for the minutes, Mr. Mitchem’s resignation is effective Nov. 14,” city attorney Chris Rohrer added.
Mitchem started the job Nov. 15, 2021. He replaced City Administrator Dave Van Dee who retired Oct. 29 after nine years with the city.
Mitchem had been absent from work quite a bit over the past few months due to family issues. In his letter of resignation, he wrote that it had been a pleasure to serve and that he was “impressed with the Board's commitment to making Lake Ozark attractive to developers, businesses and residents.”
In a later interview, Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said that Mitchem had informally presented a letter of resignation a week earlier.
“Per the terms of his contract, he had to give the city notice that he did not want to renew with the 30-day period of his anniversary so he did that and they formally accepted it last night,” he said, adding that he had not yet had any formal conversations with the board about the succession plan.
Fry was hired in mid-2020 after a nationally advertised search was conducted by the executive recruitment firm Baker Tilly at the cost of $22,000. The firm considered more than 20 candidates before narrowing the search down to two. Following an in-depth interview with the mayor, board of aldermen and city administrator, the board voted to offer the job to Fry, and he accepted.
Originally from Tennessee, Fry, who received both his master’s degree in Public Administration and bachelor’s degree in Management from Murray State University in Murray Kentucky, had recently completed a city management internship with the city of Paducah, Ky. While working with Paducah, a community of 25,000, he performed policy review, conducted research and budget analysis and assisted the city’s leadership team with a variety of special projects and strategic planning initiatives.
At that time, Van Dee said Fry was being trained to replace him when he retired. However, in July 2021 some three months after being sworn into office, Newberry announced that he would be forming a committee to search for a replacement for Van Dee. Newberry’s announcement caused quite a stir among aldermen, who said they felt the Fry should be the one to fill the position.
However, Newberry moved ahead with his plans and formed a committee and that committee chose Mitchem after interviewing a handful of candidates. At that time, Newberry said he envisioned Mitchem working as city administrator for up to two years, sharing his experience and knowledge with Fry who would then step into the leadership position.
Christensen’s last day will be Dec. 31, according to the mayor. She served as city’s municipal judge for several years but because she has no competition in November, was elected as prosecuting attorney for Camden County in the August primaries.
