City of Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at City Hall, 3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Agenda items will include:

Old Business

•Second reading of an ordinance adopting the findings of the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding compliance review of a Special Use Permit for Magruder Quarry & Equipment Co.

•Second reading of an ordinance adopting sections of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to the name of streets.

New Business

•First reading of an ordinance entering into a lease agreement with GFI Digital for document reproduction equipment and services.

•First reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the Code of Ordinances regarding electronic meetings.