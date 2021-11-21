City of Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at City Hall, 3162 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Agenda items will include:
Old Business
•Second reading of an ordinance adopting the findings of the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding compliance review of a Special Use Permit for Magruder Quarry & Equipment Co.
•Second reading of an ordinance adopting sections of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to the name of streets.
New Business
•First reading of an ordinance entering into a lease agreement with GFI Digital for document reproduction equipment and services.
•First reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the Code of Ordinances regarding electronic meetings.
